How to Watch UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal

Announcements
Fight Coverage
Don't miss UFC Fight Island
A championship tripleheader kicks off the UFC's run on Fight Island on July 11, as UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island.
Headlining this star-studded card is a battle for the welterweight crown as Kamaru Usman defends his title against the "BMF" Jorge Masvidal. Plus, it's a rematch for the featherweight belt when Alexander Volkanovski faces the man he defeated for the title, Hawaiian superstar Max Holloway, and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the vacant bantamweight championship. Two former strawweight champions will also meet again, as Jessica Andrade takes on Rose Namajunas.
Find start times and how to order in your country:
Africa
Main Card: 2am WAT (Sunday), 4am SAST (Sunday), 4am CAT (Sunday), 5am EAT (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 12am WAT (Sunday), 2am SAST (Sunday), 2am CAT (Sunday), 3am EAT (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 10:30pm WAT, 12:30am SAST (Sunday), 12:30am CAT (Sunday), 1:30am EAT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Australia
Main Card: 2pm/12pm AEST/AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TV, UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 12pm/10am AEST/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Early Prelims: 10am/8am AEST/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Denmark
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Finland
Main Card: 5am EEST (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 3am EEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 1:30am EEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
France
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Germany
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Republic of Ireland
Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport
Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Italy
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
MENA
Main Card: 6am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Prelims: 4am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Early Prelims: 2:30am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia
Netherlands
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Kijk
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS
New Zealand
Main Card: 4pm NZST (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPN, and PRIME
Early Prelims: 12pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN
Norway
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Poland
Main Card: 4am CEST on Polstat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Russia
Main Card: 6am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS
Prelims: 4am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 2am MSK (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Mexico and South America
Main Card: 9pm MEX/11pm ARG/12am UTC-5/-4/-3 on Fox Sports
Prelims: 7pm MEX/9pm ARG/10pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on Fox Sports and UFC Fight Pass
Early Prelims: 5pm MEX/7pm ARG/8pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on UFC Fight Pass
Spain
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Sweden
Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay
Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS
United Kingdom
Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport
Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS
Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/
For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter.
Tags