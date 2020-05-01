How to Watch UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal

A championship tripleheader kicks off the UFC's run on Fight Island on July 11, as UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island.

Headlining this star-studded card is a battle for the welterweight crown as Kamaru Usman defends his title against the "BMF" Jorge Masvidal. Plus, it's a rematch for the featherweight belt when Alexander Volkanovski faces the man he defeated for the title, Hawaiian superstar Max Holloway, and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the vacant bantamweight championship. Two former strawweight champions will also meet again, as Jessica Andrade takes on Rose Namajunas.