 Skip to main content
Fight Coverage

How to Watch UFC 251: Usman vs Masvidal

Don't miss UFC Fight Island
By THOMAS GERBASI, ON TWITTER: @TGERBASI • Jul. 6, 2020

A championship tripleheader kicks off the UFC's run on Fight Island on July 11, as UFC 251 takes place at Yas Island.  

Headlining this star-studded card is a battle for the welterweight crown as Kamaru Usman defends his title against the "BMF" Jorge Masvidal. Plus, it's a rematch for the featherweight belt when Alexander Volkanovski faces the man he defeated for the title, Hawaiian superstar Max Holloway, and Petr Yan and Jose Aldo square off for the vacant bantamweight championship. Two former strawweight champions will also meet again, as Jessica Andrade takes on Rose Namajunas.

 

Find start times and how to order in your country:
United States

Main Card: 10pm/7pm ETPT on ESPN+

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on ESPN and ESPN+

Early Prelims: 6pm/3pm on UFC FIGHT PASSESPN and ESPN+

Find a UFC bar near you

 

Africa

Main Card: 2am WAT (Sunday), 4am SAST (Sunday), 4am CAT (Sunday), 5am EAT (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 12am WAT (Sunday), 2am SAST (Sunday), 2am CAT (Sunday), 3am EAT (Sunday) on SuperSport and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 10:30pm WAT, 12:30am SAST (Sunday), 12:30am CAT (Sunday), 1:30am EAT (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Australia

Main Card: 2pm/12pm AEST/AWST (Sunday) on Main Event, Fetch TVUFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass 

Prelims: 12pm/10am AEST/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Early Prelims: 10am/8am AEST/AWST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Brazil

Main Card: 11pm BRT on Combate

Prelims: 7:30pm BRT on Combate

Canada

Main Card: 10pm/7pm ETPT on BELLRogersShawSaskTel,  VideotronTelus,  Eastlink and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 8pm/5pm ETPT on TSN and RDS

Early Prelims: 6pm/3pm ETPT on UFC FIGHT PASS

Denmark

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Finland

Main Card: 5am EEST (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 3am EEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 1:30am EEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

France

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday)  on UFC FIGHT PASS

Germany

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Republic of Ireland

Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport

Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Italy

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

MENA

Main Card: 6am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Prelims: 4am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Early Prelims: 2:30am GST (Sunday) on UFC Arabia

Netherlands

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Kijk

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST on UFC FIGHT PASS

New Zealand

Main Card: 4pm NZST (Sunday) on SKY Arena and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS, ESPNand PRIME

Early Prelims: 12pm NZST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and ESPN

Norway

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Poland

Main Card: 4am CEST on Polstat Sport and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Russia

Main Card: 6am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS

Prelims: 4am MSK (Sunday) on Wink, More.TV and UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 2am MSK (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Mexico and South America

Main Card: 9pm MEX/11pm ARG/12am UTC-5/-4/-3 on Fox Sports

Prelims: 7pm MEX/9pm ARG/10pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on Fox Sports and UFC Fight Pass

Early Prelims: 5pm MEX/7pm ARG/8pm UTC-5/-4/-3n on UFC Fight Pass

Spain

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on DAZN and UFC PPV on UFC Fight Pass

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Sweden

Main Card: 4am CEST (Sunday) on Viaplay

Prelims: 2am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

Early Prelims: 12:30am CEST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS

United Kingdom

Main Card: 3am BST (Sunday) on BT Sport

Prelims: 1am BST (Sunday) on UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early Prelims: 11:30pm BST on UFC FIGHT PASS

Visit Abu Dhabi: http://www.abudhabievents.ae/
 

For more information and updates, sign up for the UFC Newsletter

Tags
FIGHT ISLAND
UFC 251
Announcements

ABU DHABI TO HOST HISTORIC “UFC FIGHT ISLAND”

UFC Partners with DCT Abu Dhabi to Bring Much-Anticipated Series of Events to the UAE Capital

More
Athletes

UFC 250 scorecard

Find out who were the big winners of UFC 250

More
Fight Coverage

Fight by Fight: June 13 Edition

Dive deep into June 13's UFC Fight Night card with this edition of Fight by Fight

More