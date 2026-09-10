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Ryan Garcia and Conor Benn side by side
Zuffa Boxing

How To Watch Garcia vs Benn

Find Start Times, Streaming Information, Fight Card Details And More For Garcia vs Benn, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On September 12, 2026
Sep. 10, 2026

T-Mobile Arena hosts championship boxing on Saturday, September 12, as Garcia vs Benn brings a huge night of action to Las Vegas, headlined by a welterweight world title showdown between two of boxing’s biggest stars.

Limited Tickets Remain, Get Yours Here!

With fight night fast approaching, here’s when and where to catch all the action from Las Vegas.

Fight Card:

MAIN CARD -
12 Rounds — Welterweight World Title: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn
12 Rounds — Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian
8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori
10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes

PRELIMS -
6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio
8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon
6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger
10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha
6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales

Start Times And Streaming Information:

United States

Brazil

Canada 

Mexico 

Australia

  • Main Card: 10am (Sunday) AEST / 8am (Sunday) AWST on Paramount+ 
  • Prelims: 7am (Sunday) AEST / 5am (Sunday) AWST on Paramount+ 

Ireland 

  • Main Card: 1am (Sunday) IST on DAZN
  • Prelims: 10pm (Saturday) IST on DAZN

United Kingdom 

  • Main Card: 1am (Sunday) BST on DAZN
  • Prelims: 10pm (Saturday) BST on DAZN

Balkans

Baltics

  • Main Card: 3am (Sunday) EEST on ACRX
  • Prelims: 12am (Sunday) EEST on ACRX

Bulgaria

  • Main Card: 3am (Sunday) EEST on ACRX
  • Prelims: 12am (Sunday) EEST on ACRX

Ukraine & CIS

  • Main Card: 3am (Sunday) EEST on Setanta
  • Prelims: 12am (Sunday) EEST on Setanta

Croatia

  • Main Card: 2am (Sunday) CEST on Saran
  • Prelims: 11pm (Saturday) CEST on Saran

Czech Republic

  • Main Card: 2am (Sunday) CEST on Saran
  • Prelims: 11pm (Saturday) CEST on Saran

France

  • Main Card: 2am (Sunday) CEST on RMC
  • Prelims: 11pm (Saturday) CEST on RMC

Germany

India

  • Main Card: 5:30am (Sunday) IST on DAZN
  • Prelims: 2:30am (Sunday) IST on DAZN

Japan

  • Main Card: 9am (Sunday) JST on U-Next
  • Prelims: 6am (Sunday) JST on U-Next

Malaysia

  • Main Card: 8am (Sunday) MYT on Astro
  • Prelims: 5am (Sunday) MYT on Astro

Poland

Slovakia

  • Main Card: 2am (Sunday) CEST on Saran
  • Prelims: 11pm (Saturday) CEST on Saran

Slovenia

  • Main Card: 2am (Sunday) CEST on Saran
  • Prelims: 11pm (Saturday) CEST on Saran

Turkey

  • Main Card: 3am (Sunday) TRT on Saran
  • Prelims: 12am (Sunday) TRT on Saran

Rest of the World

Get Your Tickets To Garcia vs Benn in Vegas

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