How To Watch Garcia vs Benn

Find Start Times, Streaming Information, Fight Card Details And More For Garcia vs Benn, Live From T-Mobile Arena In Las Vegas On September 12, 2026
Sep. 10, 2026
T-Mobile Arena hosts championship boxing on Saturday, September 12, as Garcia vs Benn brings a huge night of action to Las Vegas, headlined by a welterweight world title showdown between two of boxing’s biggest stars.
With fight night fast approaching, here’s when and where to catch all the action from Las Vegas.
Fight Card:
MAIN CARD - 12 Rounds — Welterweight World Title: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn 12 Rounds — Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian 8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori 10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes
PRELIMS - 6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio 8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon 6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger 10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha 6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales