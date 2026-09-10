How To Watch Garcia vs Benn

Limited Tickets Remain, Get Yours Here!

With fight night fast approaching, here’s when and where to catch all the action from Las Vegas.

Fight Card:

MAIN CARD -

12 Rounds — Welterweight World Title: Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn

12 Rounds — Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles: Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian

8 Rounds — Heavyweight: Da'Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori

10 Rounds — Lightweight: Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes

PRELIMS -

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Oswaldo Molina vs Pablo Rubio

8 Rounds — Super Middleweight: Abel Gonzalez vs Raul Salomon

6 Rounds -- Super Welterweight: Vlad Panin vs Dakota Linger

10 Rounds — Welterweight: Jose Ramirez vs Alexis Rocha

6 Rounds — Lightweight: Sean Garcia vs Abraham Morales