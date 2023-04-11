How TJ Brown Stays Hungry

Nothing like being the “UFC guy” while a bunch of ambitious up and comers are looking to take your head off on a daily basis. And while the work south of the border is obviously paying dividends for the 32-year-old as he approaches his Saturday bout with Bill Algeo in Kansas City, it had to be a risky move for someone already competing at the top of the sport, even though he will have his Arkansas squad with him on fight night. But after talking with the coaches in Tulum, he was willing to take that risk.

“I saw they were doing a really good thing with their program and now they're really growing,” said Brown. “They’ve got a lot of world champions down here training, he invited me down and shoot, I said I'd stay the whole camp. After the first week, I was sold. These guys are pushing me, and they got a good community down here that I can really vibe with, and I really like it. I'm happy about my decision to come down here.”

It’s been a bit of peace in the chaos that can be the life of a professional prizefighter, and Brown needed it after being forced to leave the Glory MMA squad due to coach James Krause’s suspension. He had settled in nicely in Lee’s Summit, but the fight game always has a way of throwing curveballs at the most inopportune times.