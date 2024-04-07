How 'Money Moicano' Came To Be

For the first five years of his UFC tenure, Moicano was a fixture in the featherweight rankings; a Top 15 mainstay with quality wins over Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Katter, and Cub Swanson, and whose only losses came against Brian Ortega, former champ Jose Aldo, and Chan Sung Jung.

He was then, as he is now, an excellent fighter, and yet most fans viewed him simply as another fighter that lived somewhere outside of title contention; a guy that was better than most, but wasn’t someone they really paid attention to, even on the nights when he was stepping into the Octagon.

He was a main card fixture, but never a main event fighter. He was in entertaining fights, but never did anything truly unforgettable. He was one of the skilled, talented athletes that many fans under-value because they don’t have gold over their shoulder, sign-off from the biggest names in media as someone they need to pay attention to, or a social media presence.

In early 2020, his son was born, and his motivations shifted.

“Nowadays, I think about my family — about their well-being, what’s gonna happen after my fighting career,” said the proud father. “I’m not trying to retire any time soon, but I have less days to compete. I will turn 35 (this year), and I’m not gonna fight until 40, 42 like some of these guys, but I still feel competitive, strong.

“I feel this is my last shot, the time to go — to make the most money I can in the UFC. It’s a business and I want the fans by my side. I want the UFC happy with me putting my name out there, fighting every contender, being funny, being the way that I am; a very good fighter that shows up, tries his best.

“I want the biggest fight, the biggest opportunity, the biggest money possible.”