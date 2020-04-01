How To Overcome Stress Eating

1. Disrupt the Chain.

There is a chain of events that lead up to emotional eating. If we can disrupt this chain, we may be able to mitigate it or stop it completely. For example, you can:

- Portion out servings into a bowl/plate instead of eating from the bag/container

- Minimize skipping meals so you’re satisfied throughout the day

- Eat at the table instead of in front of the tv

- Keep healthy food options close by

2. Be Active.

Exercise increases your overall health and sense of well-being, which can lower stress. Being physically active helps bump up the production of the feel-good transmitters in your brain, otherwise known as endorphins. This helps improve your mood and can give you a sense of command over your body and your life. Exercise can also improve your sleep, which is often disrupted by stress. Try not to think of exercise as just one more thing you need to get done during the day. Find an activity you enjoy — whether it's going and hitting pads or walking down to the local park and back — and make it a part of your regular routine.

3. Find a Balance

If you want a donut, have a donut! Don’t deprive yourself of your favorite foods or cut out certain food groups all together. Aim to eat well the majority of the time but give yourself some leeway to have some balance; the goal is working towards having a more positive relationship with food. Restricting calories and dieting can be extremely draining and when a little bit of stress gets added to that, you might not be able to control yourself. Set yourself up for success by eating enough throughout the day to keep you satisfied.