How to Build a Performance Plate

It’s important to remember that your calorie and nutrient needs change depending on the intensity of your training. Your performance plate will look different in-season versus off-season. Similarly, there will be differences in your plates on hard training days versus lighter training days.

A lighter training day or rest day can include ½ a plate with mostly vegetables and some fruits, about ¼ of the meal can be whole grains and roughly ¼ of the meal lean proteins. It may be beneficial to increase the fat servings for satiety purposes and ensure appropriate calorie needs are met since carbohydrate portions may be lower on these days. This plate is ideal for lower volume training in the off-season or when an athlete may be trying to lose weight.

During pre-season and in-season, the athlete’s training volume and intensity may be higher. During these days, athletes should aim to make a plate that consists of roughly ¼ - ⅓ of a meal with vegetables and some fruits, roughly ¼ of the plate or meal to be lean proteins and ⅓ - ½ of the meal to be whole grains. Lower or higher portions of each component are dependent on the intensity of training for the day.

Make sure to look at how the composition and quantity of your plate changes based on your performance needs. Planning ahead is important to ensure the body is receiving adequate amounts of each macronutrient to support training efforts.

Here is an example of performance plates based on level of intensity and individual goals