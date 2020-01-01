How Angela Hill Keeps Pressing Forward

“It was the easiest decision I had to make,” Hill says of getting the call to go five rounds instead of three. “I definitely feel like if I had two more rounds in my last fight, I would have dominated or at least made it obvious that I was the fresher fighter. I always feel like my cardio is ready for five rounds. I did it twice in Invicta. And I felt especially in my first title fight that those two extra rounds made a difference. I was able to keep that pace going, keep that dominance going…I really had my opponent’s rhythm figured out at that point. So it gives me a little less anxiety about the first round. I know whatever happens the first round, I’ll be able to make up for it in the next. It gives me a lot more time to get comfortable in there and figure out my game plan.”

When “Overkill” makes the walk on fight night, she’ll tie Brian Kelleher and a fighter she defeated, Hannah Cifers, for the most 2020 appearances inside the Octagon with four. It sounds like a ton for less than nine months but fighting at this clip is one of Hill’s proudest trademarks. Touching gloves with Waterson on Saturday will mark her 16th UFC bout, more than any other fighter in her division.

“I’m usually ready to go again the next week,” she laughs. “Before the end of the last fight camp, I was like ‘I think I’ll take a break.’ And as soon as I didn’t get my hand raised, I was like ‘I’m going back in the gym! I’ve got to fight again!’ I would love to get a dominant win over Michelle, call out the champion and that gets lined up. But if not, I’m willing to fight whoever, whenever. It’s no different. Just because I’ve had a good run doesn’t mean I’m going to protect myself from any strong newcomers in the game. If they need me…I heard Claudia got injured [laughs]!”