Hooper vs Moicano "Grappling Superfight" | Fury 3

The kid is back on UFC FIGHT PASS and nobody is happier to bring him home than Fury Pro Grappling president, Rob Haydak.

After impressing many with his resilience and ground game on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Chase Hooper inked a developmental deal that kept him on UFC FIGHT PASS and helped the 18-year-old sharpen up before an eventual UFC signing.

Hooper’s first stop was Atlantic City for his first major test at CFFC 71.