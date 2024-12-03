Fighters on the Rise | UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura

To quote the immortal Meatloaf, “Two outta three ain’t bad,” but it’s not just the wins and losses that are meaningful here. It’s also crucial to point out that this series has highlighted a mix of rookies, sophomores, tenured talents making moves, and dark horses that deserved more attention, including Payton Talbott and Vinicius Oliveira, Bo Nickal and Diego Lopes, Khalil Rountree Jr. and Lerone Murphy, to name a few.

Writing this series before each event gives me a chance to shout out fighters that are in the midst of a solid run of success or poised to embark on such a journey (in my opinion, of course), and being able to put a spotlight on them, even briefly, has brought me a tremendous amount of pride and enjoyment for the decade that I’ve been doing it.

And so for the penultimate time this year, allow me to introduce you to three athletes set to make the walk this weekend that are trending upwards, with the potential to make waves this weekend and beyond.

This is the UFC 310 edition of Fighters on the Rise.

Kai Asakura

Outside of Seasons 20 and 26 of The Ultimate Fighter, where tournament finales crowned the inaugural champions in a pair of new divisions, it’s been over a decade since a competitor made their UFC debut in a championship pairing, as Asakura does this weekend when he challenges Alexandre Pantoja.