Homefield Advantage | UFC Perth

The fight card this weekend will feature a proud Aussie in the main event, as former undisputed welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena takes on Brazilian crowd-pleaser Carlos Prates in a pivotal clash for the welterweight division – but JDM won't be alone.

Watch This And Every UFC Event On Paramount+

Australia is well-represented with 12 athletes competing on Saturday’s card . It effectively makes the event an Australia versus The World spectacular, as the best of Australia's fighting talent takes center stage.

Ahead of fight night, let's mark your card as we run down each of the local heroes looking to deliver on home soil.