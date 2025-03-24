Homefield Advantage | UFC Mexico

The Scoop: Never count out “The Assassin Baby.” Hot off a victory over rising star Amir Albazi, the two-time flyweight champ will look to start a run for his record-setting third title reign when he meets Steve Erceg in Saturday’s main event.

And at age just 31, Moreno still has plenty of time and talent to do exactly that. His prolific win résumé is a veritable who’s-who of flyweight greats, including Deiveson Figueiredo (twice), Kai Kara France (twice), Brandon Royval and Jussier Formiga, among many others. A victory against Australia’s “Astroboy” would maintain his perennial status as a title contender, and score his first victory on home soil since his third professional bout, way back in 2012.