Homefield Advantage | UFC Baku

The Octagon touches down in Baku, Azerbaijan for the first time in UFC history this Saturday, with a stacked fight card headlined by a massive light heavyweight showdown between Jamahal Hill and Khalil Rountree Jr.
Rafael Fiziev
Fighting out of: Baku, Azerbaijan
Professional Record: 12-4
Streak: L3
The Scoop: At a glance, Rafael Fiziev’s record shows three consecutive losses. But that doesn’t tell the full story for the No. 11 ranked lightweight contender, who gained valuable experience facing elite competition during that stretch.
In March 2023, Fiziev dropped a majority decision to former interim champion Justin Gaethje. Six months later, a knee injury forced him out in the second round of his bout against Mateusz Gamrot. Most recently, Fiziev rematched Gaethje on short notice at UFC 313, this time losing via unanimous decision to one of the division’s best.
This Saturday, Fiziev gets the chance to show how he’s grown from those setbacks when he faces rising star Ignacio Bahamondes in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. Bahamondes enters the bout riding a three-fight win streak, including first-round knockouts of Manuel Torres and Christos Giagos, and a first-round submission of Jalin Turner last time out.
Tofiq Musayev
Fighting out of: Baku, Azerbaijan
Professional Record: 22-5
Streak: W2
The Scoop: Lightweight prospect Tofiq Musayev makes his UFC debut this Saturday on the main card against Myktybek Orolbai. While older than the typical rising prospects seen on Dana White’s Contender Series or Road to UFC, the 35-year-old enters the Octagon riding back-to-back wins in 2023 and is looking to kick off his 2025 campaign with a statement victory over a highly respected opponent.
Musayev has finished 20 of his 22 wins - 18 by knockout and 2 by submission - with 14 of those stoppages coming in the first round. The Baku native spent the last several years competing in Bellator and Rizin, where he notably defeated Patricky Pitbull to win the 2019 Rizin Lightweight Grand Prix.
Nazim Sadykhov
Fighting out of: Baku, Azerbaijan
Professional Record: 10-1-1
Streak: W1 (unbeaten in last 11)
The Scoop: The third athlete representing Azerbaijan this Saturday also competes in UFC’s stacked 155-pound division. After losing his professional debut, 31-year-old Nazim Sadykhov has gone unbeaten in his last 11 fights. He earned his UFC contract with a third-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2022 and has since gone 3-0-1 in the Octagon with a TKO win in his most recent bout against Ismael Bonfim.
This weekend, Sadykhov takes on fellow prospect Nikolas Motta, who went 2-0 in 2024 with wins over Maheshate and Tom Nolan. If Sadykhov can extend his unbeaten streak to 12 in Baku, he could be knocking on the door of the lightweight Top 15.