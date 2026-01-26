 Skip to main content
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia prepares to face Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Homefield Advantage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Highlighting The Fighters Of Australia And New Zealand Appearing At Saturday’s Sydney Event
By Philip Ferraro • Jan. 26, 2026

Saturday's event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena marks nearly 16 years since the first UFC event on Australian soil. 

That 2010 event had only three Australian fighters and none from New Zealand. Since then, the region has become one of the top producers of talent in MMA, with multiple champions  and future Hall of Famers.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 features eleven fighters from Australia and three from New Zealand, and we’ve got the breakdown on all of them.

Alexander Volkanovski

Division: Featherweight

Birthplace: Wollongong, Australia

Professional Record: 27-4-0

Streak: Won two of last four (won last fight)

Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Alexander Volkanovski of Australia punches Diego Lopes of Brazil in the UFC featherweight championship bout during the UFC 314 event at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: Volkanovski fights Lopes in a rematch of their April 2025 contest, in which "The Great" won a unanimous decision. At 36, Volkanovski became the first fighter over 35 to win a championship fight at lightweight or below. The Australian outlanded Lopes on the feet on his way to the uncontroversial decision. But Lopes had enough moments of success to make the rematch interesting.  Now, Volkanovski is nearly a year older, and the hard-hitting Lopes has had the opportunity to learn from their first fight. Will Volkanovski defy the 'over 35' statistic again?

Watch Every UFC Event For One Low Price On Paramount+

Dan Hooker

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand

Professional Record: 24-13-0

Streak: Won three of last four (lost last fight)

Dan Hooker punches Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Dan Hooker punches Mateusz Gamrot in a lightweight fight during the UFC 305 event at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: Hooker returns after a one-sided round two submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan in November of 2025.  Before that loss, though, "The Hangman" had strung together three wins and was on the cusp of title contention, something that has eluded the Kiwi so far.  The 6th-ranked Hooker faces a surging Benoit St Denis, ranked 8th and riding three consecutive finishes.  A win keeps Hooker's aspirations for a title shot alive, but a loss may mean a long, hard climb back for the 35-year-old City Kickboxing export.

Tai Tuivasa

Division: Heavyweight

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Professional Record: 15-8-0

Streak: Lost last five 

Tai Tuivasa of Australia punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center
Tai Tuivasa of Australia punches Derrick Lewis in their heavyweight fight during the UFC 271 event at Toyota Center on February 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: We all know Tai Tuivasa is an entertainer.  When "Bam Bam" fights heavyweight knockout artist Tallison Teixeira on Saturday, there is little doubt a slugfest awaits Sydney's fans.  But while Tuivasa likes to put on a show, losses still sting the Western Sydney native. At 32 years old, Tuivasa is still relatively young for a heavyweight.  In 2020, he reversed his fortune after a three-fight losing streak, starting a campaign of wins that earned him a number five ranking. Saturday may tell us whether he has another comeback run left.

RELATED: Saturday's Full Card Preview

Quillan Salkilld

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Perth, Western Australia

Professional Record: 10-1-0

Streak: Three wins, undefeated in the UFC

Quillan Salkilld of Australia kicks Nasrat Haqparast of Germany in a lightweight fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Quillan Salkilld of Australia kicks Nasrat Haqparast of Germany in a lightweight fight during the UFC 321 event at Etihad Arena on October 25, 2025 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: Since his February 2025 debut, Salkilld has earned two viral knockouts and a $50,000 performance bonus for each.  In an all-Australian matchup, Salkilld will be hoping to add veteran Jamie Mullarkey to his highlight reel.

Jamie Mullarkey

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia

Professional Record: 18-8-0

Streak: Won two of last four (won last fight)

Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches John Makdessi of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jamie Mullarkey of Australia punches John Makdessi of Canada in a lightweight fight during the UFC 293 event at Qudos Bank Arena on September 10, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: Lightweight stalwart Mullarkey made his UFC debut in October 2019.  Mullarkey will be looking to keep his momentum going after a September 2025 decision victory over Rolando Bedoya.  Against Salkilld, Mullarkey will be looking to prove he's not ready to pass the torch to the next generation of Australian lightweights just yet.

Junior Tafa

Division: Light Heavyweight

Birthplace: Avondale, New Zealand

Professional Record: 6-4-0

Streak: Won one of last four (lost last fight)

Junior Tafa of Australia punches Sean Sharaf in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 12, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: Junior Tafa made his UFC debut in just his fifth professional fight, fast-tracked because of his pedigree in professional kickboxing.  Tafa has had mixed results in the UFC's Octagon since then. But when Tafa is letting his punches fly, it makes for exciting viewing. Expect Tafa to try to keep the fight against Billy Elekana (9-2-0 professional record) on the feet, and search for a KO with his hands.

Cam Rowston

Division: Middleweight

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Professional Record: 13-3-0

Streak: Won his UFC debut

Cam Rowston of Australia punches Andre Petroski in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on September 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)
Cam Rowston of Australia punches Andre Petroski in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on September 28, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: The 6'3 "Battle Giraffe" made his debut in September 2025 with a TKO over Andre Petroski at 2:41 of the first round.  The Sydney native now fights out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, training alongside middleweight talents like Israel Adesanya. Rowston will face Cody Brundage (professional record 11-7-1), an American fighter with a solid wrestling background.  Brundage has six knockouts and three submissions to his name.   Rowston's debut was impressive but brief, and so the hometown fighter is still a somewhat unknown quantity going into Saturday's fight.

Jacob Malkoun

Division: Middleweight

Birthplace: Sydney, Australia

Professional Record: 8-3-0

Streak: Won two of last four (won his last fight)

Jacob Malkoun of Australia reacts after his victory over Nick Maximov in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jacob Malkoun of Australia reacts after his victory over Nick Maximov in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on October 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop: The stablemate of Robert Whittaker has a smothering, wrestling-heavy style and cardio for days.  On Saturday, Malkoun fights Torrez Finney (11-0-0 professional record).  Finney has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a wrestling background, and at 5'8” is a stocky for a middleweight.  On paper it is a tough test for Malkoun, but with a win he will move closer to a spot in the top 15.

Jonathan Micallef

Division: Welterweight

Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Professional Record: 8-1-0

Streak: Won his UFC debut

Jonathan Micallef of Australia punches Mohamed Ado of Niger in a welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week ten at UFC APEX on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Jonathan Micallef of Australia punches Mohamed Ado of Niger in a welterweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season eight, week ten at UFC APEX on October 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop:   Micallef made his Octagon debut in February 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Jousset.  Micallef impressed in what was a stand-up battle, with the story of the fight being the Australian's left body kicks.  In Welshman Oban Elliot (professional record 12-3-0), Micallef faces a well-rounded opponent who has won three out of four UFC fights.  The pair were scheduled to fight in September 2025, but the fight was cancelled after Elliot became unwell. 

Kaan Ofli

Division: Featherweight

Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia

Professional Record: 13-4-1

Streak: Won one of last three (won last fight)

Kaan Ofli of Australia punches Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Kaan Ofli of Australia punches Muhammad Naimov of Tajikistan in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The Scoop:  The runner-up of Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter reversed a two-fight skid in November 2025, submitting Ricardo Ramos via rear-naked choke. Ofli fights China's Yi Zha, who has a 26-5-0 professional record.

Saturday's card will also feature the final round of the Road to UFC: Season 4 tournament.

Four ANZAC fighters have earned their spot in the finale of Road to UFC: Season 4:

RELATED: Road To UFC Season 4 Finale Preview

Dom Mar Fan

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Brisbane, Australia

Professional Record: 8-2-0

Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC: Season 4.

The Scoop:  Brisbane-born 25-year-old "Street Buddha" Fan looks to earn a UFC contract by defeating well-rounded Korean Sangwook Kim (13-3-0 professional record).

Sebastian Szalay

Division: Featherweight

Birthplace: Perth, Australia

Professional Record: 10-1-0

Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC: Season 4  

The Scoop: The Western Australian enters the finals following an August 2025 TKO victory at 47 seconds into round one.  He faces Japanese knockout artist Keiichiro Nakamura.

Lawrence Lui

Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Hong Kong

Professional Record: 7-1-0

Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC tournament.

The Scoop:  The Hong Kong born New Zealander and City Kickboxing fighter takes on Chinese striker Sulangrangbo.

Aaron Tau

Division: Flyweight

Birthplace: New Zealand

Professional Record: 13-4-1

Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC tournament

The Scoop:  After a decision loss on Dana White's Contender Series in September of 2024, the City Kickboxing fighter has earned his chance at a UFC contract with two wins in the Road To UFC tournament. He fights Mongolian grappler Namsrai Batbayar.

Watch UFC on Paramount+ Plans start at $7.99 per month

Tags
UFC 325