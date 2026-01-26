Homefield Advantage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

That 2010 event had only three Australian fighters and none from New Zealand. Since then, the region has become one of the top producers of talent in MMA, with multiple champions and future Hall of Famers.

UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 features eleven fighters from Australia and three from New Zealand, and we’ve got the breakdown on all of them.

Alexander Volkanovski

Division: Featherweight

Birthplace: Wollongong, Australia

Professional Record: 27-4-0

Streak: Won two of last four (won last fight)