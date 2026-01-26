Homefield Advantage | UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2

Saturday's event at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena marks nearly 16 years since the first UFC event on Australian soil.
That 2010 event had only three Australian fighters and none from New Zealand. Since then, the region has become one of the top producers of talent in MMA, with multiple champions and future Hall of Famers.
UFC 325: Volkanovski vs Lopes 2 features eleven fighters from Australia and three from New Zealand, and we’ve got the breakdown on all of them.
Alexander Volkanovski
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Wollongong, Australia
Professional Record: 27-4-0
Streak: Won two of last four (won last fight)
The Scoop: Volkanovski fights Lopes in a rematch of their April 2025 contest, in which "The Great" won a unanimous decision. At 36, Volkanovski became the first fighter over 35 to win a championship fight at lightweight or below. The Australian outlanded Lopes on the feet on his way to the uncontroversial decision. But Lopes had enough moments of success to make the rematch interesting. Now, Volkanovski is nearly a year older, and the hard-hitting Lopes has had the opportunity to learn from their first fight. Will Volkanovski defy the 'over 35' statistic again?
Watch Every UFC Event For One Low Price On Paramount+
Dan Hooker
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Auckland, New Zealand
Professional Record: 24-13-0
Streak: Won three of last four (lost last fight)
The Scoop: Hooker returns after a one-sided round two submission loss to Arman Tsarukyan in November of 2025. Before that loss, though, "The Hangman" had strung together three wins and was on the cusp of title contention, something that has eluded the Kiwi so far. The 6th-ranked Hooker faces a surging Benoit St Denis, ranked 8th and riding three consecutive finishes. A win keeps Hooker's aspirations for a title shot alive, but a loss may mean a long, hard climb back for the 35-year-old City Kickboxing export.
Tai Tuivasa
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Professional Record: 15-8-0
Streak: Lost last five
The Scoop: We all know Tai Tuivasa is an entertainer. When "Bam Bam" fights heavyweight knockout artist Tallison Teixeira on Saturday, there is little doubt a slugfest awaits Sydney's fans. But while Tuivasa likes to put on a show, losses still sting the Western Sydney native. At 32 years old, Tuivasa is still relatively young for a heavyweight. In 2020, he reversed his fortune after a three-fight losing streak, starting a campaign of wins that earned him a number five ranking. Saturday may tell us whether he has another comeback run left.
RELATED: Saturday's Full Card Preview
Quillan Salkilld
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Perth, Western Australia
Professional Record: 10-1-0
Streak: Three wins, undefeated in the UFC
The Scoop: Since his February 2025 debut, Salkilld has earned two viral knockouts and a $50,000 performance bonus for each. In an all-Australian matchup, Salkilld will be hoping to add veteran Jamie Mullarkey to his highlight reel.
Jamie Mullarkey
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia
Professional Record: 18-8-0
Streak: Won two of last four (won last fight)
The Scoop: Lightweight stalwart Mullarkey made his UFC debut in October 2019. Mullarkey will be looking to keep his momentum going after a September 2025 decision victory over Rolando Bedoya. Against Salkilld, Mullarkey will be looking to prove he's not ready to pass the torch to the next generation of Australian lightweights just yet.
Junior Tafa
Division: Light Heavyweight
Birthplace: Avondale, New Zealand
Professional Record: 6-4-0
Streak: Won one of last four (lost last fight)
The Scoop: Junior Tafa made his UFC debut in just his fifth professional fight, fast-tracked because of his pedigree in professional kickboxing. Tafa has had mixed results in the UFC's Octagon since then. But when Tafa is letting his punches fly, it makes for exciting viewing. Expect Tafa to try to keep the fight against Billy Elekana (9-2-0 professional record) on the feet, and search for a KO with his hands.
Cam Rowston
Division: Middleweight
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Professional Record: 13-3-0
Streak: Won his UFC debut
The Scoop: The 6'3 "Battle Giraffe" made his debut in September 2025 with a TKO over Andre Petroski at 2:41 of the first round. The Sydney native now fights out of City Kickboxing in New Zealand, training alongside middleweight talents like Israel Adesanya. Rowston will face Cody Brundage (professional record 11-7-1), an American fighter with a solid wrestling background. Brundage has six knockouts and three submissions to his name. Rowston's debut was impressive but brief, and so the hometown fighter is still a somewhat unknown quantity going into Saturday's fight.
Jacob Malkoun
Division: Middleweight
Birthplace: Sydney, Australia
Professional Record: 8-3-0
Streak: Won two of last four (won his last fight)
The Scoop: The stablemate of Robert Whittaker has a smothering, wrestling-heavy style and cardio for days. On Saturday, Malkoun fights Torrez Finney (11-0-0 professional record). Finney has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, a wrestling background, and at 5'8” is a stocky for a middleweight. On paper it is a tough test for Malkoun, but with a win he will move closer to a spot in the top 15.
Jonathan Micallef
Division: Welterweight
Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
Professional Record: 8-1-0
Streak: Won his UFC debut
The Scoop: Micallef made his Octagon debut in February 2025 with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Jousset. Micallef impressed in what was a stand-up battle, with the story of the fight being the Australian's left body kicks. In Welshman Oban Elliot (professional record 12-3-0), Micallef faces a well-rounded opponent who has won three out of four UFC fights. The pair were scheduled to fight in September 2025, but the fight was cancelled after Elliot became unwell.
Kaan Ofli
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
Professional Record: 13-4-1
Streak: Won one of last three (won last fight)
The Scoop: The runner-up of Season 32 of The Ultimate Fighter reversed a two-fight skid in November 2025, submitting Ricardo Ramos via rear-naked choke. Ofli fights China's Yi Zha, who has a 26-5-0 professional record.
Saturday's card will also feature the final round of the Road to UFC: Season 4 tournament.
Four ANZAC fighters have earned their spot in the finale of Road to UFC: Season 4:
RELATED: Road To UFC Season 4 Finale Preview
Dom Mar Fan
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Brisbane, Australia
Professional Record: 8-2-0
Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC: Season 4.
The Scoop: Brisbane-born 25-year-old "Street Buddha" Fan looks to earn a UFC contract by defeating well-rounded Korean Sangwook Kim (13-3-0 professional record).
Sebastian Szalay
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Perth, Australia
Professional Record: 10-1-0
Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC: Season 4
The Scoop: The Western Australian enters the finals following an August 2025 TKO victory at 47 seconds into round one. He faces Japanese knockout artist Keiichiro Nakamura.
Lawrence Lui
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Hong Kong
Professional Record: 7-1-0
Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC tournament.
The Scoop: The Hong Kong born New Zealander and City Kickboxing fighter takes on Chinese striker Sulangrangbo.
Aaron Tau
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: New Zealand
Professional Record: 13-4-1
Streak: Two wins in Road To UFC tournament
The Scoop: After a decision loss on Dana White's Contender Series in September of 2024, the City Kickboxing fighter has earned his chance at a UFC contract with two wins in the Road To UFC tournament. He fights Mongolian grappler Namsrai Batbayar.