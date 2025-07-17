Homefield Advantage | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

The Octagon touches down in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time in 10 years, with a fight card headlined by the BMF showdown between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.
With retirement on the horizon for Poirier, there is no better way to end the story of the “Diamond”than for the UFC to host in Louisiana.
Dustin Poirier
Fighting out of: Lafayette, Louisiana
Professional Record: 30-9, 1 NC
Streak: L1
The Scoop: The diamond in this rough lightweight division has shined bright for an illustrious career that has seen him attain the interim lightweight belt. The only blemish on an otherwise legendary career is not winning the undisputed belt. Nonetheless, Poirier has stayed in the lightweight rankings for about a decade now, and it has taken the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mahkachev to displace him as king.
Poirier has split his last six fights, with wins over Benoit Saint-Denis, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. The wins on Poirier’s resume are fitting of his status as a lightweight legend. It has been over a year since Poirier’s submission loss to Islam Mahkachev for the lightweight title.
POWER SLAP 14: Live And Free On YouTube | Get Tickets | More Info
For what will be his final fight, there is no place more fitting than New Orleans to end Poirier’s journey. A familiar place and a familiar foe, as Holloway will complete the trilogy between them that has seen Poirier gain the upper hand with two wins. While the last fight between Holloway and Poirier was five years ago, both fighters still sit atop the rankings. Poirier hopes to ride into the sunset with a win over another legendary fighter, but Holloway aims to spoil the show.
Brendan Allen
Fighting out of: Covington, Louisiana (Born in Beaufort, SC)
Professional Record: 24-7
Streak: L2
The Scoop: The first fight of Brendan Allen’s 2025 campaign did not go as planned, as he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision to Anthony Hernandez. This made it two decision losses in a row for the exciting Allen. More importantly, the losses broke up a seven-fight winning streak that saw Allen beat the likes of Chris Curtis, Paul Craig, and Bruno Silva, with two of them ending in submission victories.
RELATED: Poirier & Holloway On 'Fight Week Focus' Podcast
Allen comes into this bout against Marvin Vettori, who is also on a two-fight skid. This should be an interesting matchup with the #10th and #11th ranked middleweights, who look to rebound.
It will be a full-circle moment for Allen as he finally fights in Louisiana as a member of the UFC roster.
Carli Judice
Fighting out of: Lafayette, Louisiana
Professional Record: 4-2
Streak: W1
The Scoop: Carli Judice looks to build upon her recent success and make it two in a row as she is set to face Nicolle Caliari. Caliari is still aiming for her first win in the UFC. Judice is coming off a first-round knockout just four months ago, and will be entering her second fight of 2025. A native of Lafayette, Judice is sure to start the card off with some roaring cheers from the home fans.
Judice will look to continue making her mark on this flyweight division after earning Performance of the Night for her impressive victory last time out against the highly regardedYuneisy Duben. It was Judice’s favorite strike, the head kick, that sent Duben crashing to the canvas. Judice will look to replicate that magic as she steps into the Octagon to open this loaded card of fights.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.