Carli Judice/Dustin Poirier/Brendan Allen
Fight Coverage

Homefield Advantage | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Three Fighters Fighting Out Of Louisiana Will Make The Walk To The Octagon This Saturday In UFC’s Return To The Crescent City
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • Jul. 17, 2025

The Octagon touches down in New Orleans, Louisiana, for the first time in 10 years, with a fight card headlined by the BMF showdown between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier.

With retirement on the horizon for Poirier, there is no better way to end the story of the “Diamond”than for the UFC to host in Louisiana.

Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier warms up prior to his fight during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Fighting out of: Lafayette, Louisiana

Professional Record: 30-9, 1 NC

Streak: L1

The Scoop: The diamond in this rough lightweight division has shined bright for an illustrious career that has seen him attain the interim lightweight belt. The only blemish on an otherwise legendary career is not winning the undisputed belt. Nonetheless, Poirier has stayed in the lightweight rankings for about a decade now, and it has taken the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mahkachev to displace him as king.

Poirier has split his last six fights, with wins over Benoit Saint-Denis, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. The wins on Poirier’s resume are fitting of his status as a lightweight legend. It has been over a year since Poirier’s submission loss to Islam Mahkachev for the lightweight title.

For what will be his final fight, there is no place more fitting than New Orleans to end Poirier’s journey. A familiar place and a familiar foe, as Holloway will complete the trilogy between them that has seen Poirier gain the upper hand with two wins. While the last fight between Holloway and Poirier was five years ago, both fighters still sit atop the rankings. Poirier hopes to ride into the sunset with a win over another legendary fighter, but Holloway aims to spoil the show.

Brendan Allen

Brendan Allen prepares to face Paul Craig of Scotland in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fighting out of: Covington, Louisiana (Born in Beaufort, SC)

Professional Record: 24-7

Streak: L2

The Scoop: The first fight of Brendan Allen’s 2025 campaign did not go as planned, as he was on the wrong end of a unanimous decision to Anthony Hernandez. This made it two decision losses in a row for the exciting Allen. More importantly, the losses broke up a seven-fight winning streak that saw Allen beat the likes of Chris Curtis, Paul Craig, and Bruno Silva, with two of them ending in submission victories.

Allen comes into this bout against Marvin Vettori, who is also on a two-fight skid. This should be an interesting matchup with the #10th and #11th ranked middleweights, who look to rebound. 

It will be a full-circle moment for Allen as he finally fights in Louisiana as a member of the UFC roster.

Carli Judice

Carli Judice punches Yuneisy Duben of Venezuela in a flyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on March 15, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Fighting out of: Lafayette, Louisiana

Professional Record: 4-2

Streak: W1

The Scoop: Carli Judice looks to build upon her recent success and make it two in a row as she is set to face Nicolle Caliari. Caliari is still aiming for her first win in the UFC. Judice is coming off a first-round knockout just four months ago, and will be entering her second fight of 2025. A native of Lafayette, Judice is sure to start the card off with some roaring cheers from the home fans.

Judice will look to continue making her mark on this flyweight division after earning Performance of the Night for her impressive victory last time out against the highly regardedYuneisy Duben. It was Judice’s favorite strike, the head kick, that sent Duben crashing to the canvas. Judice will look to replicate that magic as she steps into the Octagon to open this loaded card of fights.

Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

