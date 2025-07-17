Homefield Advantage | UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3

Fighting out of: Lafayette, Louisiana

Professional Record: 30-9, 1 NC

Streak: L1

The Scoop: The diamond in this rough lightweight division has shined bright for an illustrious career that has seen him attain the interim lightweight belt. The only blemish on an otherwise legendary career is not winning the undisputed belt. Nonetheless, Poirier has stayed in the lightweight rankings for about a decade now, and it has taken the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mahkachev to displace him as king.

Poirier has split his last six fights, with wins over Benoit Saint-Denis, Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor. The wins on Poirier’s resume are fitting of his status as a lightweight legend. It has been over a year since Poirier’s submission loss to Islam Mahkachev for the lightweight title.

For what will be his final fight, there is no place more fitting than New Orleans to end Poirier’s journey. A familiar place and a familiar foe, as Holloway will complete the trilogy between them that has seen Poirier gain the upper hand with two wins. While the last fight between Holloway and Poirier was five years ago, both fighters still sit atop the rankings. Poirier hopes to ride into the sunset with a win over another legendary fighter, but Holloway aims to spoil the show.

