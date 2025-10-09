Homefield Advantage | UFC Rio

The event at Farmasi Arena will feature Brazilian participation in each of the 13 bouts on the card, with 14 Brazilian fighters set to claim crowd-pleasing victories on home soil.

Here, we run the rule over the Brazilian fighters hoping for home wins on Saturday night…

Charles Oliveira

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Guaruja, São Paulo, Brazil

Professional Record: 35-11-0

Streak: Won 14 of last 17