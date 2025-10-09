 Skip to main content
Charles Oliveira works out for fans and media at Barra Shopping Mall on October 8
Athletes

Homefield Advantage | UFC Rio

Highlighting The Athletes Of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot That Call Brazil Home
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Oct. 9, 2025

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for the 13th time this weekend as the UFC hosts its 41st event on Brazilian soil for UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot.

The event at Farmasi Arena will feature Brazilian participation in each of the 13 bouts on the card, with 14 Brazilian fighters set to claim crowd-pleasing victories on home soil.

Here, we run the rule over the Brazilian fighters hoping for home wins on Saturday night…

Charles Oliveira

Division: Lightweight

Birthplace: Guaruja, São Paulo, Brazil

Professional Record: 35-11-0

Streak: Won 14 of last 17

Charles Oliveira | Strength Begins At Home
fight pass logo
Charles Oliveira | Strength Begins At Home
/

The Scoop: Does "Do Bronxs" have one more run at the title in him? That's the big question as he prepares to headline on home soil. His original opponent has switched from Rafael Fiziev – a striker– to Mateusz Gamrot – a grappler. Oliveira is the most prolific submission finisher in UFC history, but he may have to call upon his defensive grappling skills against the relentless Gamrot this weekend if he's to have his hand raised on home soil.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Soure, Para, Brazil

Professional Record: 24-5-1

Streak: Won three of last five (on a two-fight skid)

Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
fight pass logo
Deiveson Figueiredo Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
/

The Scoop: He's been one of the UFC's most exciting Brazilian fighters for years, but Saturday represents a pivotal bout in the career of "The God of War". After successive defeats to Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, Figueiredo has been tasked with the job of defending his top-10 ranking against the surging Montel Jackson, who arrives in Rio on a six-fight win streak. Victory will keep Figueiredo in the mix at the sharp end of the division. Defeat could see him fall out of the top 10.

Vicente Luque

Division: Welterweight

Fighting Out Of: Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil

Professional Record: 23-11-1

Streak: 2-2 from his last four

Vicente Luque of Brazil submits Michael Chiesa in their welterweight bout during the UFC 265 event at Toyota Center on August 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: Luque has faced a who's who of the UFC welterweight division over the years, and on Saturday night, he'll welcome a new contender to the 170-pound class. Spain's Joel Alvarez went 7-2 in the lightweight division, but is now moving up in a bid to ignite a charge towards the welterweight title. Facing tough opposition is nothing new to Luque, though, and he'll look to get back to winning ways after his submission loss to Kevin Holland last time out at UFC 316.

Jhonata Diniz

Division: Heavyweight

Birthplace: Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

Professional Record: 9-1-0

Streak: 1 win

Jhonata Diniz Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
fight pass logo
Jhonata Diniz Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
/

The Scoop: Former kickboxer Diniz has made a smooth transition into MMA, and after earning his spot in the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series, he's notched three wins from his first four UFC appearances. Now he's set to welcome another dangerous newcomer to the division. Fellow Contender Series graduate Mario Pinto is unbeaten and claimed a knockout win on his Octagon debut. Both men are heavy-handed knockout artists, and both will be going for the finish in what should be an entertaining heavyweight battle. Diniz will be hoping his slight edge in UFC experience, plus homefield advantage, will help him to victory so he can start hunting some of the division's big names in his next few fights. 

Ricardo Ramos

Division: Featherweight

Birthplace: Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil

Professional Record: 17-7

Streak: Lost three of last four

Ricardo Ramos Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
fight pass logo
Ricardo Ramos Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
/

The Scoop: Nova Uniao ace Filho has 15 finishes from his 16 career wins, with 10 of them coming by submission. Lined up against The MMA Lab’s Clayton Carpenter, he’ll face someone equally as happy to take things to the mat. Filho lost a decision to Allan Nascimento last time out, but prior to that defeat, he claimed back-to-back first-round submission wins over Ode Osbourne and Daniel Barez. “Pastor” will be keen to add another submission to his resumé on home soil this weekend.

Vitor Petrino

Division: Heavyweight

Birthplace: Minas Gerais, Brazil

Professional Record: 12-2-0

Streak: 2-2 from last four

Vitor Petrino of Brazil reacts after a victory against Austen Lane in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on July 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: Petrino bounced back from a two-fight skid with a first-round submission of Austen Lane last time out as he claimed only the second submission win of his career. This weekend, he’ll face Thomas Petersen in a bout that should offer Petrino the chance to showcase his striking skills as he looks to add to his seven career finishes by KO/TKO.

Bia Mesquita

Division: Women's bantamweight

Fighting Out Of: Coconut Creek, Florida, by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Professional Record: 5-0-0

Streak: Five straight wins

Bia Mesquita Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
fight pass logo
Bia Mesquita Fight Week Interview | UFC Rio
/

The Scoop: After ascending to the very top of the world of submission grappling, Beatriz “Bia” Mesquita has switched her attention to MMA in search of more tests. She’s already raced to a 5-0 record, has a 100 percent finish rate, and captured the LFA women’s bantamweight title. Now she’s in the UFC and has already raced to a 5-0 record as a pro. On Saturday, she’ll make her Octagon debut against Irina Alekseeva, who goes by the moniker of “Russian Ronda”.

Lucas Rocha

Division: Flyweight

Birthplace: Coari, Amazonas, Brazil

Professional Record: 17-2-0

Streak: Won six of his last seven

Lucas Rocha of Brazil reacts after his victory against Davi Bittencourt of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season seven, week ten at UFC APEX on October 10, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: Every fighter’s first UFC win is a landmark moment, and Rocha has the chance to claim his on home soil. The 25-year-old Contender Series graduate lost out to Clayton Carpenter on his UFC debut, and he’ll look to put it right against Australia’s Stewart Nicoll, who is also chasing his first Octagon victory.

Valter Walker

Division: Heavyweight

Birthplace: Rio das Ostras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Professional Record: 14-1-0

Streak: Won last three

Valter Walker of Brazil punches Kennedy Nzechukwu of Nigeria in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Bridgestone Arena on July 12, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: “The Clean Monster” is on a tear and heads into his bout with Mohammed Usman on a run of three successive heel-hook submission victories. Walker’s win streak has him sitting 15th in the heavyweight rankings. Another win should put him in line to set his sights on the division’s bigger names.

Julia Polastri

Division: Strawweight

Fighting Out Of: Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Professional Record: 13-5-0

Streak: Won five of her last seven

Julia Polastri of Brazil punches Josefine Knutsson of Sweden in a strawweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 15, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: Former LFA women’s strawweight champ Julia Polastri punched her ticket to the big show with a submissison win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but since joining the UFC roster, she’s gone 1-2 in the Octagon. Saturday sees “Psycho” take on former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a fight Brazilian fans will hope helps Polastri progress into a future contender at 115 pounds.

Saimon Oliveira

Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Cocal do Sul, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Professional Record: 18-6-0

Streak: Lost last three

Saimon Oliveira reacts after his split-decision victory over Jose Alday in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season five week two at UFC APEX on September 07, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: The opening bout of the night will pit Brazilian bantamweights head-to-head as Oliveira takes on Luan Lacerda. Oliveira is desperate for his first UFC win after suffering three straight losses since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and will likely look to lean on the skills that have seen him claim 11 submissions from his 18 career wins.

Luan Lacerda

Division: Bantamweight

Birthplace: Macapa, Amapa, Brazil

Professional Record: 12-3-0

Streak: Lost last two

Luan Lacerda enfrenta Saimon Oliveira no UFC Rio, dia 11 de outubro. (Foto por Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC)
The Scoop: Lacerda is also chasing his first UFC victory after losses to Cody Stamann and Da’Mon Blackshear. Like his opponent, he has made his name off the back of his grappling skills, and with 10 submission victories to his name, it’s a fair bet we’ll see the action hitting the canvas early in their show opener on Saturday night.

WATCH: Dana White On 60 Minutes

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.