Homefield Advantage | UFC Rio

The Octagon returns to Rio de Janeiro for the 13th time this weekend as the UFC hosts its 41st event on Brazilian soil for UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot.
The event at Farmasi Arena will feature Brazilian participation in each of the 13 bouts on the card, with 14 Brazilian fighters set to claim crowd-pleasing victories on home soil.
Here, we run the rule over the Brazilian fighters hoping for home wins on Saturday night…
Charles Oliveira
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Guaruja, São Paulo, Brazil
Professional Record: 35-11-0
Streak: Won 14 of last 17
The Scoop: Does "Do Bronxs" have one more run at the title in him? That's the big question as he prepares to headline on home soil. His original opponent has switched from Rafael Fiziev – a striker– to Mateusz Gamrot – a grappler. Oliveira is the most prolific submission finisher in UFC history, but he may have to call upon his defensive grappling skills against the relentless Gamrot this weekend if he's to have his hand raised on home soil.
REALTED: Oliveira's Magic
Deiveson Figueiredo
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Soure, Para, Brazil
Professional Record: 24-5-1
Streak: Won three of last five (on a two-fight skid)
The Scoop: He's been one of the UFC's most exciting Brazilian fighters for years, but Saturday represents a pivotal bout in the career of "The God of War". After successive defeats to Petr Yan and Cory Sandhagen, Figueiredo has been tasked with the job of defending his top-10 ranking against the surging Montel Jackson, who arrives in Rio on a six-fight win streak. Victory will keep Figueiredo in the mix at the sharp end of the division. Defeat could see him fall out of the top 10.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
Vicente Luque
Division: Welterweight
Fighting Out Of: Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil
Professional Record: 23-11-1
Streak: 2-2 from his last four
The Scoop: Luque has faced a who's who of the UFC welterweight division over the years, and on Saturday night, he'll welcome a new contender to the 170-pound class. Spain's Joel Alvarez went 7-2 in the lightweight division, but is now moving up in a bid to ignite a charge towards the welterweight title. Facing tough opposition is nothing new to Luque, though, and he'll look to get back to winning ways after his submission loss to Kevin Holland last time out at UFC 316.
RELATED: Some Of Luque's Best
Jhonata Diniz
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil
Professional Record: 9-1-0
Streak: 1 win
The Scoop: Former kickboxer Diniz has made a smooth transition into MMA, and after earning his spot in the UFC via Dana White's Contender Series, he's notched three wins from his first four UFC appearances. Now he's set to welcome another dangerous newcomer to the division. Fellow Contender Series graduate Mario Pinto is unbeaten and claimed a knockout win on his Octagon debut. Both men are heavy-handed knockout artists, and both will be going for the finish in what should be an entertaining heavyweight battle. Diniz will be hoping his slight edge in UFC experience, plus homefield advantage, will help him to victory so he can start hunting some of the division's big names in his next few fights.
Ricardo Ramos
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Campinas, São Paulo, Brazil
Professional Record: 17-7
Streak: Lost three of last four
The Scoop: Nova Uniao ace Filho has 15 finishes from his 16 career wins, with 10 of them coming by submission. Lined up against The MMA Lab’s Clayton Carpenter, he’ll face someone equally as happy to take things to the mat. Filho lost a decision to Allan Nascimento last time out, but prior to that defeat, he claimed back-to-back first-round submission wins over Ode Osbourne and Daniel Barez. “Pastor” will be keen to add another submission to his resumé on home soil this weekend.
RELATED: Changes Paying Off For Ramos
Vitor Petrino
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Minas Gerais, Brazil
Professional Record: 12-2-0
Streak: 2-2 from last four
The Scoop: Petrino bounced back from a two-fight skid with a first-round submission of Austen Lane last time out as he claimed only the second submission win of his career. This weekend, he’ll face Thomas Petersen in a bout that should offer Petrino the chance to showcase his striking skills as he looks to add to his seven career finishes by KO/TKO.
Bia Mesquita
Division: Women's bantamweight
Fighting Out Of: Coconut Creek, Florida, by way of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Professional Record: 5-0-0
Streak: Five straight wins
The Scoop: After ascending to the very top of the world of submission grappling, Beatriz “Bia” Mesquita has switched her attention to MMA in search of more tests. She’s already raced to a 5-0 record, has a 100 percent finish rate, and captured the LFA women’s bantamweight title. Now she’s in the UFC and has already raced to a 5-0 record as a pro. On Saturday, she’ll make her Octagon debut against Irina Alekseeva, who goes by the moniker of “Russian Ronda”.
RELATED: Mesquita No Ordinary Newcomer
Lucas Rocha
Division: Flyweight
Birthplace: Coari, Amazonas, Brazil
Professional Record: 17-2-0
Streak: Won six of his last seven
The Scoop: Every fighter’s first UFC win is a landmark moment, and Rocha has the chance to claim his on home soil. The 25-year-old Contender Series graduate lost out to Clayton Carpenter on his UFC debut, and he’ll look to put it right against Australia’s Stewart Nicoll, who is also chasing his first Octagon victory.
Valter Walker
Division: Heavyweight
Birthplace: Rio das Ostras, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Professional Record: 14-1-0
Streak: Won last three
The Scoop: “The Clean Monster” is on a tear and heads into his bout with Mohammed Usman on a run of three successive heel-hook submission victories. Walker’s win streak has him sitting 15th in the heavyweight rankings. Another win should put him in line to set his sights on the division’s bigger names.
Julia Polastri
Division: Strawweight
Fighting Out Of: Duque de Caxias, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Professional Record: 13-5-0
Streak: Won five of her last seven
The Scoop: Former LFA women’s strawweight champ Julia Polastri punched her ticket to the big show with a submissison win on Dana White’s Contender Series, but since joining the UFC roster, she’s gone 1-2 in the Octagon. Saturday sees “Psycho” take on former title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz in a fight Brazilian fans will hope helps Polastri progress into a future contender at 115 pounds.
Saimon Oliveira
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Cocal do Sul, Santa Catarina, Brazil
Professional Record: 18-6-0
Streak: Lost last three
The Scoop: The opening bout of the night will pit Brazilian bantamweights head-to-head as Oliveira takes on Luan Lacerda. Oliveira is desperate for his first UFC win after suffering three straight losses since earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series and will likely look to lean on the skills that have seen him claim 11 submissions from his 18 career wins.
Luan Lacerda
Division: Bantamweight
Birthplace: Macapa, Amapa, Brazil
Professional Record: 12-3-0
Streak: Lost last two
The Scoop: Lacerda is also chasing his first UFC victory after losses to Cody Stamann and Da’Mon Blackshear. Like his opponent, he has made his name off the back of his grappling skills, and with 10 submission victories to his name, it’s a fair bet we’ll see the action hitting the canvas early in their show opener on Saturday night.
WATCH: Dana White On 60 Minutes
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Oliveira vs Gamrot, live from Farmasi Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on October 11, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, followed by the main card at 7pm ET/4pm PT.