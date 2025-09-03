Homefield Advantage | UFC Paris

For the fourth time in as many years, UFC makes a late summer appearance in the City of Light in what has become an annual tradition since France legalized MMA in 2020. Year after year, a cadre of talented fighters who previously had to compete abroad have had the opportunity to not only proudly perform in front of their people, but to demonstrate the strength and the depth of talent in the French MMA scene. This Saturday at Accor Arena, these five fighters will carry the French flag into the Octagon at UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs Borralho.
Nassourdine Imavov
Division: Middleweight
Fighting Out Of: Paris, France
Professional Record: 16-4, 1 NC
Streak: Won four straight
The Scoop: Ok, so “The Sniper” was technically born in Dagestan, Russia, but he has called France home since age 9. Since joining the UFC in 2020, he’s done plenty to make his adopted country proud, including marquee wins over Jared Cannonier, Brendan Allen, Roman Dolidze and Joaquin Buckley. He scored his biggest win to date last February at UFC Riyadh, where he scored a Performance of the Night TKO of former champ Israel Adesanya. Should he get past Brazil’s Caio Borralho in Saturday’s main event, it’s hard to imagine he’s not on the short list to be the next dance partner of new champion Khamzat Chimaev.
Benoît Saint Denis
Division: Lightweight
Birthplace: Nîmes, France
Professional Record: 14-3, 1 NC
Streak: Won six of last eight
The Scoop: One of the most exciting talents at 155 pounds returns in the UFC Paris co-main, eager to put his 2024 visit to Accor Arena in the rearview mirror. That headlining bout versus Renato Moicano was stopped by the doctors after the “God Of War” sustained a nasty eye injury. He bounced back in a big way with a submission win at UFC 315, adding Kyle Prepoloec to a list of conquered foes that includes Matt Frevola, Thiago Moises and Ismael Bonfim. Every single one of his 14 pro wins has ended in a finish, and he’s got a like-minded dance partner Saturday in Mauricio Ruffy. However that plays out, we can rest assured it won’t be dull.
Axel Sola
Division: Welterweight
Birthplace: Nice, France
Professional Record: 10-0-1
Streak: Three straight wins
The Scoop: After defending his Ares FC lightweight title in June, Axel Sola moves up to 170 pounds for his main card UFC debut Saturday vs Rhys McKee. The 27-year-old has yet to suffer defeat since turning pro in 2021. An accomplished European champ in his amateur days, Sola boasts a deft striking game with roots in karate, ending half of his 10 wins by KO. When asked to name his personal hero, he chose Batman, explaining the superhero is the kind of person he wants to be.
William Gomis
Division: Featherweight
Birthplace: Montivilliers, France
Professional Record: 14-3
Streak: Won 12 of last 13
The Scoop: Another Ares FC vet, Gomis suffered his first pro loss in nearly a decade last March when a narrow split decision went to his opponent, Hyder Amil. Prior to that, Gomis had seemed practically unstoppable in his run at Cage Warriors, UAE Warriors and, ultimately, the UFC on the strength of a highly technical striking attack. He’ll look to wash away the sting of that rare loss (and keep it out of the judges’ hands) when he meets Polish newcomer Robert Ruchala.
Oumar Sy
Division: Light Heavyweight
Birthplace: Clichy, Paris, France
Professional Record: 11-1
Streak: Won 11 of 12
The Scoop: A man who has been training and fighting since childhood, when it became apparent it was what he was born to do, Parisian Oumar Sy suffered his first professional loss last June when he went the distance with Alonzo Menifield. Now, he returns to Accor Arena—the scene of his last victory—where he’s looking for a bounce-back win vs Brazilian Brendson Ribeiro. When Sy is on his game, he can be a terrifying proposition for opponents. Eight of his 11 victories came by way of finish, seven of them in the first round.
