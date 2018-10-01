Holtzman: "I'm A Super Athlete"

UFC: You train in Phoenix, so what differences are there than when you are travelling somewhere, staying in the hotel ahead of your fight?

SH: It’s been a little different. Normally, Sunday night or Monday, you’re trying to pack everything you need into one bag for the airport, and it’s been weird being in my own gym on Monday and Tuesday, in my own place. I’m like, ‘Man, is this fight week? This is just like another day.’ Comfort level is there, and really, you’re winding down this week, and I’m kind of doing hotel half (of the time), house half (of the time), so it’s been really comfortable, and feeling great, so no excuses. Just ready to get on that scale first.

UFC: You’re on a little bit of a winning streak lately. Where have you seen your game evolve whether that’s mentally or with your physical ability that has enabled you to have this level of success?

SH: I think stepping back from training, reevaluating what was kind of going right, what was going wrong. I’m a super athlete. I believe that, when it comes to pure athleticism in athletes, and well-rounded athletics, I’m the best in all of the UFC. I’m the most athletic. I could do any sport at a high level. So it was really stepping back, making some adjustments to training camp. Not overtraining. I stopped doing busy work. I stop grinding 24 hours a day. It was just too hard on my body, and I really upped my mental game too. I started with my visualization, with my walkthroughs, and then boosted up my recovery, so now it’s just about getting to the fight uninjured. I’ve fought injured most every fight in the UFC so far, so last fight, I probably felt the best I’ve ever felt, and then this fight too, so it’s really now about firing on all cylinders when I get to the fight and being healthy.

