Holly Holm: 'You're Not Going To Get Past Me'

The last time the former champion stepped into the Octagon was October 4, 2020, on UFC Fight Island, where she defeated Irene Aldana over five rounds to register her second win of the year. A date last May with current champ Julianna Pena was scuttled when Holm was diagnosed with hydronephrosis, and then she was forced to withdraw from a bout against Norma Dumont in October after suffering a knee injury.

“I wanted to fight, but whatever was happening, I just had to deal with it,” Holm said Wednesday morning, ahead of her return to action opposite Ketlen Vieira in the main event of Saturday’s fight card at the UFC APEX. “I’ve been pretty fortunate in that yes, I’ve had some injuries that have pulled me out of fights in my career, but very few, and it’s kind of been over the last few years.

“I wanted to get back in there, but sometimes you have to sit down and deal with what is right in front of you.”

More so than dealing with the knee injury, addressing her kidney ailment has been a major sense of relief and renewed energy for Holm, who admitted that fight week used to be marked by increased painful stretches as she tried to water-load and cut weight.

“I’d be telling my coaches, ‘I need to go lay down. I just need to sleep for a while; my pain is back.’ It was almost like a normal thing,” explained the 40-year-old standout. “My kidney couldn’t drain all the water I was drinking — it was pinched off and holding all of it — but even on regular days, I would be holding a lot of water, not flushing right, feeling sluggish.”

Now sporting a clean bill of health and a kidney that is functioning at its maximum capacity, Holm is eager to return to action and continue on her quest to reclaim the bantamweight title she previously held and add to her already impressive resume inside the cage.

One thing that has given her an added dose of motivation — not that she was ever lacking in that department — was her induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2022.

