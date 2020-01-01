Holly Holm Welcoming A Fresh Start

The fact that it has only been five years since the former multi-time, multi-division boxing standout first graced the Octagon is surprising, but that’s what happens when you’re the architect of one of the most impactful rookie years in UFC history.

“I think the reason it may seem like that to a lot of people is because my very first year in the UFC was the year I fought for the belt and I think that’s kind of what’s different,” said Holm, who dethroned Ronda Rousey to claim the bantamweight title at UFC 193 in November 2015, just nine months after edging out Pennington by split decision in her debut. “When they watch someone in the UFC, they’re not fighting for the belt in their third fight with it being eight or nine months.

“My first fight was a co-main event on pay-per-view, so I think that when I came over, it was just like BOOM — I was in everybody’s ears and eyes and within eight or nine months, I was the champ, so it probably seemed like I had been around longer. More of my career in the UFC has been since that fight, not before, so I think it seems like it has been longer because that was long ago, but it really hasn’t been that many years.”

Another contributing factor is that her time atop the division didn’t last long and the subsequent years have been filled with challenges both inside and outside of the cage for the 38-year-old Albuquerque native.