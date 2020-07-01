Holly Holm Is Searching For Another Big Moment

She closed out her rookie campaign in the Octagon by authoring one of the biggest upsets in UFC history, picking apart and putting away Ronda Rousey in dramatic fashion at UFC 193 to claim the women’s bantamweight title. Rousey was at the height of her popularity and more mainstream than ever before and Holm’s breathtaking effort in Melbourne, Australia became a highlight played the world over, transforming her from an emerging talent those in the MMA community were excited about to a globally-recognized competitor.

“I think as soon as that fight was over, it was one of the best moments of my life and all of that, but I also knew there will never be another time that I can have that shock factor on people; it will never happen again,” Holm said of her win over Rousey, just days before stepping into the Octagon to face Irene Aldana in the main event of Saturday night’s event in Abu Dhabi. “When you have such a moment that is so big that the entire world remembers, they remember it because it was that big and now they remember you. The next time something like that may happen, it’s not going to have shock factor.

“I have had a knockout since then and people don’t remember it because there is no shock factor, but I had another head kick knockout,” she said with a laugh, referencing her June 2017 third-round finish of former title challenger Bethe Correia in Singapore. “I know that it’s going to be hard to please people after that, I knew that no one would ever be as satisfied after that, but I’m still striving for it.

“I still want to have a performance that stands out, and that’s why I keep working.”

When you author a master class against a previously unbeaten champion who looked like an unstoppable juggernaut, it not only make it more difficult to impress fans and critics with future efforts, but it also led to Holm being typecast in a way. She was the woman who knocked out Ronda Rousey with a picturesque head kick and the expectation was that she would continue to do the same to everyone else going forward, regardless of the shifting dynamics of each individual matchup.