Holly Holm Ready To Stun Another Champion

Then came her featherweight title shot against Germaine de Randamie at UFC 208, and that unanimous decision loss came with its share of controversy after de Randamie struck Holm after the horn sounded to end rounds two and three.

In her most recent title shot against Cris Cyborg, once again for the 145-lbs. strap, she did what few thought possible and went all 25 minutes with the former featherweight queen, but her only victory was a moral one, and she once again left the Octagon empty-handed.

The fact Holm earned a fourth title shot despite winning just two of her last six fights speaks to her reputation and the respect earned over the course of her career. With that in mind, she wants to finally cash in on her chance to regain the belt.

“A lot of people were trying to gun for the title shot,” Holm said. “They’re trying to fight for that title, and I have the opportunity right in front of me, so I just want to make the most of it. I don’t want it to pass me by and not make the most of it. I want to walk away with the win.”

If she is victorious, it’ll make for another signature moment: another win over a fighter who seems invincible – this time the first champ-champ in women’s UFC history. Maybe that puts her among the best to ever do it. Maybe she just turns out to have a knack for upsets. Maybe she falls short once again. The thing is, with Holly holm, all these outcomes feel equally likely.

“We’ll see what happens,” she said. “It’s the unknown. That’s why people love to watch this sport.”

