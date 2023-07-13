Holly Holm Is Back On The Cusp Of Title Contention

Towards the top of that shortlist is Holly Holm, a former bantamweight champion whose recent success has staked her claim as one of the best fighters in the world. This Saturday, Holm features in another UFC main event, where she’ll challenge Mayra Bueno Silva at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

With the belt vacant, Holm’s path to the title couldn’t be more clear. Continue winning and, sooner rather than later, her name will be called. In 2019, Holm challenged Nunes for the bantamweight title, but suffered defeat late in the first round to “The Lioness.” It’s a fight Holm’s wanted back ever since that night, but ultimately claiming the belt is Holm’s number one priority, and it doesn’t matter who is standing in her way.

“It would’ve been more of a sweet victory to actually fight Amanda and avenge my loss, but I’m excited for the future, whether she’s in it or not,” Holm said.