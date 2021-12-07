Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame

Athletes
Before Holly Holm became UFC bantamweight champion and one of the top mixed martial artists in the world, “The Preacher’s Daughter” ruled the boxing world, and on Tuesday, she was recognized for her work in the ring as it was announced that Holm will be part of the Class of 2022 enshrined in the International Boxing Hall of Fame.
Congrats @HollyHolm on being inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame!!!!! pic.twitter.com/FEFnwXkq5N— danawhite (@danawhite) December 7, 2021
Holm joins Regina Halmich, Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr. and James Toney in next year’s class, which will be inducted in Canastota, New York during Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy on June 9-12, 2022.
"You've done it," said UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Unman upon hearing the news. "This is the culmination of all the hard work that you have put in for a lifetime. Thank you for all the years of entertainment that you've not only given me, but for the rest of the world. Congratulations."
Holly Holm | Boxing Free Fight vs Diana Prazak
A 2017 inductee in the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame, Holm has now earned recognition in the IBHOF for her work over a career that ran from 2002 to 2013. During that time, the pride of Albuquerque, New Mexico compiled a 33-2-3 record with nine knockouts, and while that was impressive, it was who she beat and her dominance that made her one of the greats across three weight classes.
Holly Holm | Boxing Free Fight vs Anne Sophie Mathis
Owner of victories over the likes of Christy Martin, Anne Sophie Mathis, Jane Couch, Ann Saccurato, Chevelle Hallback, Mary McGee, Mia St. John and Mary Jo Sanders, Holm won world titles in three weight divisions, earning The Ring magazine’s Female Fighter of the Year award in 2005 and 2006 while going a remarkable 21-1-1 in world title fights.
MORE HOLLY HOLM: Interview With Brendan Fitzgerald | Warrior Code | USADA Superstar
She retired from the ring in 2013 after defeating McGee, and by 2015 she was in the UFC Octagon, where she defeated Raquel Pennington and Marion Reneau before knocking out Ronda Rousey in November 2015 to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title.
Holly Holm | Boxing Free Fight vs Mary McGee
Holm, 40, remains a serious title threat in the UFC, and she is currently ranked sixth on the Women’s pound-for-pound list and first at 135 pounds.
