Holly Holm To Be Inducted Into Boxing Hall Of Fame

Holm joins Regina Halmich, Miguel Cotto, Roy Jones Jr. and James Toney in next year’s class, which will be inducted in Canastota, New York during Hall of Fame Weekend Induction Trilogy on June 9-12, 2022.

"You've done it," said UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Unman upon hearing the news. "This is the culmination of all the hard work that you have put in for a lifetime. Thank you for all the years of entertainment that you've not only given me, but for the rest of the world. Congratulations."