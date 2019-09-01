Holloway vs Volkanovski Set For UFC 245

UFC 245 airs live on pay-per-view.



In a previously announced championship bout, Amanda Nunes defends her UFC bantamweight crown against former featherweight titleholder Germaine de Randamie.



Winner of 14 straight in the featherweight division, Hawaii's Holloway has owned the featherweight crown since December 2016, and he hopes to celebrate his third anniversary as champion with a win over the surging Volanovski, whose remarkable 17-fight winning streak includes seven UFC wins and victories over Chad Mendes and Jose Aldo.