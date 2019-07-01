Holloway Building To Become The G.O.A.T.

This weekend in Edmonton, Holloway is once again in a spot where some people could be questioning how secure his grasp on the title is after he ventured up to lightweight in April and had his lengthy winning streak snapped by Dustin Poirier.

“It’s not the same as last year because last year we went through different difficulties,” said Holloway of the similar feeling between his bout with Ortega and Saturday’s main event showdown with Edgar. “But in April, we said, ‘We’ll take this fight, but you’ve got to let me come back in the summer and defend my belt at ’45, no matter what the outcome is,’ and we’re here now and I’m excited.

“We live in a sport that is all about short-term memory, where you’re only as good as your last fight,” he added. “I think this fight is going to be a good way to re-introduce myself and let everybody know that I’m still the king; that I’m still on the throne.”

One element of this fight that has been a low-key talking point since the fight was announced has been Holloway’s weight, as the five-foot-11 pressure fighter is moving back down to the 145-pound ranks just three months after competing in the lightweight division.