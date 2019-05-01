HOLLOWAY AND EDGAR TO HEADLINE UFC 240 IN EDMONTON

A former lightweight champion, Edgar (23-6-1, fighting out of Toms River, N.J.) looks to join the short list of athletes who have won titles in two UFC divisions. Throughout his legendary career, he has netted spectacular victories over BJ Penn (three times), Cub Swanson (twice), Chad Mendes and Gray Maynard. With history in his sights, Edgar looks to become the first fighter to defeat Holloway at 145 pounds since 2013 and reach the top of the division.

UFC® 240: HOLLOWAY vs. EDGAR will mark the 30th UFC event in Canada, dating back to its inaugural fight card in the Great White North at UFC 83 in 2008. During this time the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization has staged thrilling cards from coast-to-coast in 11 different cities—Calgary, Edmonton, Halifax, Moncton, Montreal, Ottawa, Quebec City, Saskatoon, Toronto, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

Additional bouts on the card include:

No. 7 ranked flyweight contender Alexis Davis (19-9, fighting out of San Jose, Calif. by way of Niagara Falls, Canada) looks to re-assert herself in the title picture against dangerous prospect Viviane Araujo (7-1, fighting out of Brasilia, Brazil)

No. 8 ranked Lauren Murphy (10-4, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) faces No. 12 Mara Romero Borella (13-5 1NC, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way of Ponte dell'Olio, Italy) in a clash of flyweight contenders

Gillian Robertson (6-3 fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla. by way out Niagara Falls, Canada) goes for another impressive submission win against gritty Sarah Frota (9-1, fighting out of Balneario Camboriu, Brazil)

Erik Koch (15-6, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) makes his welterweight debut against Kyle Stewart (8-1, fighting out of Tempe, Ariz.)

(15-6, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) makes his welterweight debut against (8-1, fighting out of Tempe, Ariz.) More fights to be announced soon

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts live and subject to change.

Tickets for UFC® 240: HOLLOWAY vs. EDGAR go on sale Friday, May 31 at 10 a.m. MT. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.ticketmaster.ca. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person.

