Holland Plans To Make "Beef Stew" In Greenville

“Trailblazer” didn’t sign the dotted line last June but what he did do was impress Dana White and match-makers Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. His performance landed him a short notice fight on UFC 227 against now light heavyweight title contender Thiago Santos.

And while that fight didn’t go his way, he pushed Santos to a decision and showed significant promise. Since then, Holland has secured back-to-back UFC wins over John Phillips and Gerald Meerschaert. Now he’s looking to keep the ball rolling at UFC Greenville against Alessio “Manzo” Di Chirico.

“No disrespect to ‘Beef boy’, you know because that’s what they call him. ‘Manzo’ means beef,” Holland said. “No disrespect to him at all but he does is shoot for a takedown, he shoots in all of his fights. He gets touched a bit, he shoots. It’s what you’re supposed to do when you’re in a troubling situation. In boxing you grab and in MMA you shoot for take downs. He will get put in a troubling situation, he will shoot.”

Oh did I forget to mention that Holland loves to talk?