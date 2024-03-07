The History Of UFC Fighters In Movies And Television

Conor McGregor is the latest UFC superstar to cross over to scripted entertainment, as he stars in Road House (2024) alongside Academy Award-nominated Jake Gyllenhaal in a remake of the 1989 film of the same name starring Patrick Swayze. The modern rendition features Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who ends up working in the Florida Keys, which is where McGregor appears to come in as the heavy. The film is set to premiere in Austin at South by Southwest on March 8 before it is released on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.

With “The Notorious” headed to the movies, it brings to mind other mixed martial artists who have also worked in movies and television. The list is extensive and includes myriad cameo appearances in which the athlete shows up as themselves like Kenny Florian and Matt Hughes did in the MMA-based TV show Kingdom, which also featured Cub Swanson and Diego Sanchez as anonymous opponents of the lead character.

So, before McGregor debuts as “Knox” in Road House, let’s take a look at a few other UFC fighters who have graced the silver screen.