A History of Two-Division Champs, Part 2 | UFC Freedom 250

Each of these “Double Champ” accomplishments has been impressive in its own way, and what makes Topuria’s standout is both how he’s done it and the fact that he’s earned titles in two weight classes while maintaining an unblemished record.

“El Matador” declared that he was going to stop Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight title long before the two stepped into the Octagon at UFC 298 and famously changed his Instagram bio to reflect his title win the night before their fight. An evening later, Topuria made good on his promise, marching down and settling Volkanovski three-and-a-half minutes into the second round to earn his first UFC belt.

Watch The Ilia Topuria Playlist On UFC FIGHT PASS

After successfully defending the featherweight title against Max Holloway, finishing “Blessed” in the third round of their UFC 308 main event, Topuria stated his intention to move to lightweight in hopes of facing Islam Makhachev for the title in a fascinating battle of the top two pound-for-pound talents in the sport. When Makhachev made a similar move up a weight class with designs on capturing the welterweight strap, Topuria rolled into UFC 317 and promptly dispatched Charles Oliveira in the first round to claim the vacant lightweight title.

Randy Couture is the only other fighter in this rare group to win one title with an undefeated record, claiming the heavyweight title for the first time to move to 4-0, but only Topuria has maintained that pristine record while changing divisions and collecting a second title.