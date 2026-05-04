A History of Two-Division Champions, Part 1 | UFC Freedom 250

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As the contingent from Ireland that often made the trip abroad during the height of McGregor’s run inside the Octagon chanted, “There is only one Conor McGregor!”

The first man to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight classes, “The Notorious” won the interim featherweight title in the summer of 2015 with a win over Chad Mendes, then unified the belts with his stunning 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194, which the late Thomas Gerbasi crowned the top knockout of the first 25 years of the UFC.

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After splitting a pair of fights with Nathan Diaz when his initial shot at the lightweight title was postponed, McGregor turned the UFC’s first appearance at Madison Square Garden into the signature moment of his career, picking apart and putting away Eddie Alvarez with captivating precision and surprising ease to become the “Champ-Champ.”

If there is one knock on McGregor’s triumphant times at the helm of two different weight classes, it’s that, unlike so many of his contemporaries on this list, “The Notorious” never defended either title.