A History of Two-Division Champions, Part 1 | UFC Freedom 250

On Sunday, June 20, UFC Freedom 250 is set to take place on the White House lawn, headlined by a lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, with Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane doing battle for the interim UFC heavyweight title in the co-main event.
As both Topuria and Pereira are already two-division UFC champions, it seems fitting to take a tour through the history books and reflect on the various athletes who have accomplished this rare and historic feat.
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Here’s a look at the first six competitors to earn “Double Champ” status; we’ll tackle the next five coming up soon.
First Title: Heavyweight Title (won December 21, 1997 — UFC Japan)
Second Title: Light Heavyweight (won September 26, 2003 — UFC 44)
“The Natural” was the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in two weight classes and still holds the record for the most championship reigns in UFC history, having been the undisputed champion five times across two divisions and held the interim light heavyweight title once as well.
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Couture was the first and only multi-divisional champion to have won back both titles over the course of his career, having recaptured the heavyweight title on two occasions and reclaimed the light heavyweight strap once. He is also the oldest fighter to win a UFC title, the oldest fighter to successfully defend a UFC title, and the oldest fighter to be UFC champion.
First Title: Welterweight Title (won January 31, 2004 — UFC 46)
Second Title: Lightweight Title (won January 19, 2008 — UFC 80)
The fact that Penn won the welterweight title before he ever held the lightweight title speaks to what a truly prodigious and impressive talent he was, especially given the fact that he did so by submitting Matt Hughes in the first round. Hughes was on a 13-fight winning streak, had successfully defended the UFC welterweight title four times, and Penn rolled in and halted his reign in less than five minutes.
But what really showcased the depth of Penn’s skills and excellence was his run atop the lightweight division between January 19, 2008, when he won the title at UFC 80, and when he dropped the belt to Frankie Edgar at UFC 112 on April 10, 2010. His title win over Joe Stevenson was dominant, his walk-off finish of Sean Sherk remains iconic, and his subsequent successful defenses against Kenny Florian and Diego Sanchez illustrated that the Hawaiian was simply on another level than the competition at the time.
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By the way, he also challenged Georges St-Pierre for the welterweight title amid that lightweight title reign as well.
First Title: Featherweight Title (won December 12, 2015 — UFC 194)
Second Title: Lightweight Title (won November 12, 2016 — UFC 205)
As the contingent from Ireland that often made the trip abroad during the height of McGregor’s run inside the Octagon chanted, “There is only one Conor McGregor!”
The first man to simultaneously hold UFC titles in two weight classes, “The Notorious” won the interim featherweight title in the summer of 2015 with a win over Chad Mendes, then unified the belts with his stunning 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo at UFC 194, which the late Thomas Gerbasi crowned the top knockout of the first 25 years of the UFC.
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After splitting a pair of fights with Nathan Diaz when his initial shot at the lightweight title was postponed, McGregor turned the UFC’s first appearance at Madison Square Garden into the signature moment of his career, picking apart and putting away Eddie Alvarez with captivating precision and surprising ease to become the “Champ-Champ.”
If there is one knock on McGregor’s triumphant times at the helm of two different weight classes, it’s that, unlike so many of his contemporaries on this list, “The Notorious” never defended either title.
First Title: Welterweight Title (won November 18, 2006 — UFC 65)
Second Title: Middleweight Title (won November 4, 2017 — UFC 217)
You knew from his early days in the UFC that it was a matter of “when” not “if” St-Pierre would ascend to the top of the welterweight division, and after coming up short in his first attempt to wrest the title away from Matt Hughes, the French-Canadian standout accomplished the feat two years later, putting the divisional talisman down with a head kick and punches less than 90 seconds into the second round of their clash at UFC 65.
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Though he shockingly dropped the title in his first defense, St-Pierre instantly rallied, beating Josh Koscheck before stopping Hughes for a second time to win the interim welterweight title, and then unifying the belts and beginning his historic run atop the 170-pound weight class by avenging his loss to Matt Serra at UFC 83 in Montreal.
Eleven years after his first title win and nearly four full years after stepping away from the sport, “GSP” returned to action at UFC 217, venturing up to middleweight and claiming the title with a third-round technical submission win over Michael Bisping at Madison Square Garden.
First Title: Light Heavyweight Title (won May 23, 2015 — UFC 187)
Second Title: Heavyweight Title (won July 7, 2018 — UFC 226)
The second simultaneous “Double Champ” in UFC history, Cormier is also the first to have successfully defended each title, having retained the light heavyweight title three times in wins over Alexander Gustafsson, Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, and Volkan Oezdemir, and then besting Derrick Lewis in his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 230.
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“DC” is one of the most accomplished and decorated competitors to ever grace the Octagon, and his greatness seems to constantly be diminished as a result of his rivalry and lack of success against Jon Jones. But Cormier went 15-2 at heavyweight, only ever losing to the man many believe is the best UFC heavyweight champion of all time, Stipe Miocic, whom he beat for the title, and 7-1 with one no contest verdict at light heavyweight, only ever faltering against Jones.
Rightfully inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022, history will only continue to highlight just how successful and talented Cormier was as a competitor.
First Title: Women’s Bantamweight Title (won July 9, 2016 — UFC 200)
Second Title: Women’s Featherweight Title (won December 29, 2018 — UFC 232)
Nunes’ list of accomplishments is staggering, and her induction into the UFC Hall of Fame was automatic, as “The Lioness” is the lone woman to hold UFC titles in two weight classes, the third simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history, and the lone titleholder — male or female — to successfully defend each of their titles without relinquishing one of the belts.
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She posted three successful bantamweight title defenses after claiming the belt in punishing fashion with a win over Miesha Tate in the main event of UFC 200, then earned “Double Champ” status with a 51-second knockout win of Cris Cyborg at UFC 232, ending the Brazilian’s decade-long unbeaten streak. From there, Nunes successfully defended the bantamweight title twice more, then returned to featherweight to successfully defend that title twice as well.
Though she lost the bantamweight title to Julianna Pena at UFC 269, Nunes reclaimed the belt the following summer and successfully defended it once more at UFC 289 in Vancouver before relinquishing both her belts when she announced her retirement following the bout.
Stay tuned for a look at the remaining five two-division champions and their paths to legendary status when we return with Part 2...