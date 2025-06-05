History Of Title Fights In Newark

It’ll host two more this Saturday at UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O’Malley 2, where both the men’s and women’s bantamweight titles will be up for grabs. In the main event, UFC superstar Sean O’Malley will look to reclaim his throne against the man who took the title away from him, Merab Dvalishvili.

The co-main event sees Julianna Peña defend her title for the first time in her second reign at the top against one of the most accomplished combat sports athletes of all time, Kayla Harrison.

Of the seven previous title fights in Newark, only one time has the title changed hands. Here’s a quick history of UFC title fights Prudential Center:

Georges St-Pierre vs Dan Hardy

UFC 111 – March 27, 2010

(Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)