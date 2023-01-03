Historic UFC Moments In Brazil

Jose Aldo (L) shake hands with Chad Mendes (R) after their featherweight bout during UFC 142 at HSBC Arena on January 14, 2012 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Just as Silva closed out the UFC’s return to Brazil in impressive fashion, Aldo used his first opportunity to compete on home soil as UFC featherweight champion to deliver one of the most iconic moments of his legendary career.

Mendes was always expected to be Aldo’s first great rival — they ran parallel during their WEC days, with Aldo getting to the title ahead of the Team Alpha Male product, and remained the top two fighters in the division once it crossed over to the UFC. They finally met in Rio and Aldo showed why he sat upon the city’s throne.

In the waning moments of the opening stanza, Aldo finally broke Mendes’ grip around his waist, quickly spinning and blasting the challenger with a knee that landed flush and instantly ended the championship clash with just a single second remaining on the clock. But that wasn’t the iconic piece.

As soon as he landed the blow, Aldo scurried out of the cage and into the crowd, desperate to celebrate his victory with the people in the crowd, the people that had supported him throughout his journey, and made a point of attending his first UFC pay-per-view main event opportunity.

He’d bolted into the audience before, but this was different — this was a mob scene composed of elated Brazilians hoisting their latest hero aloft, and it was magical.

Demian Maia vs. Rick Story (UFC 153)