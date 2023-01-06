Historic January Finishes | UFC Fight Pass

Dustin Poirier points at Conor McGregor of Ireland in a lightweight fight during the UFC 257 event inside Etihad Arena on UFC Fight Island on January 23, 2021 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

McGregor won the opening round of this second bout between the two rivals, who faced off for the first time at featherweight before meeting here at lightweight. In hindsight, that might have been the best thing that could have happened for Poirier, because taking the best the brash Irishman had to offer when he was at his freshest seemed to fill him with confidence heading into the second.

Because of how it ended up, people tend to forget that McGregor did exceptionally well through the first seven minutes of this fight, give or take. He was the aggressor and landed good shots throughout that time, but from the moment Poirier gives him the little “that one landed” point coming off the fence with 3:24 remaining in the second, the fight shifted.

Poirier had fully settled in and found his groove. He was comfortable and confident, landing well and slipping more shots than he had earlier in the contest. The investment in heavy calf kicks had McGregor weary of those attacks and made it easier for Poirier to get loose and land with his hands.

Seconds after taking a good left hand from McGregor, Poirier landed one of his own and instantly recognized that it had a serious impact. He hustled into the pocket and started putting together combinations, backing McGregor into the fence, and beating him up. Lefts continued to land and hurt McGregor, but it was a right that finally sat him down and ended the fight.

The victory for Poirier set up a trilogy bout between the two later in the year, which ended with McGregor suffering a gruesome leg injury, and Poirier going on to challenge for the lightweight title at the end of the year.