Historic First UFC Event Of The Year Moments

More than a decade later, there is still something wonderful about Fight of the Year being decided on January 1, but that was the case in 2011 when Edgar and Maynard met in this lightweight classic.

Maynard seemed to have Edgar on the brink of being finished for the majority of the opening stanza, rocking the champion on multiple occasions. Somehow, Edgar not only survived, but came out for the second round like nothing had happened, taking the fight to Maynard and setting this fight on course to be one of the greatest in UFC history.

The lightweight rivals went to-and-fro for the final 15 minutes, each having moments of success, neither doing quite enough to salt things away. The judges were split right down the middle: one seeing the fight 48-46 for Edgar, another the same way for Maynard, and the third scoring it 47-47.

Not only did the year begin with an absolute gem and the Fight of the Year, but also ensured we’d see these two run it back one more time in 2011… and that one delivered, too!

Edson Barboza vs. Terry Etim (UFC 142)

(Watch On UFC Fight Pass)