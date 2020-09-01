Alex Perez's Goal Is To Be A Role Model

Most would say fifth or sixth grade is pretty early to be checking out the fights on TV.

“Not the people I know,” laughed Perez. “Some of those guys were watching fighting forever.”

So maybe Perez was a late bloomer when it came to checking out Julio Cesar Chavez, Oscar De La Hoya and the other staples of Mexican-American fight fans’ Saturday night viewing, but once the budding wrestler got the bug, he was hooked. In fact, he started out boxing before moving to MMA, even training in the same gym with future Olympian and current junior welterweight champion Jose Ramirez.

“He was from a town over and seeing him come from a smaller town than I'm from and go to the Olympics, it was kind of crazy,” said Perez, who also found inspiration in the form of a mixed martial arts champion – Frankie Edgar.