Hispanic Heritage Month: Top 5 Diego Sanchez Fights

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 6 VS. KARO PARISYAN

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/31661

Over the course of UFC history, there are some terrific fights that have fallen victim to history — epic encounters that have been lost in the shuffle as the schedule expanded, coverage of the sport intensified, and the initial wave of fans who remembered those classic encounters ceded their position to a new generation of observers who are more fixated on what’s happening now than what happened in the past.

This is one of those fights.

Sanchez was unbeaten at the time and climbing the welterweight ranks. Parisyan was 15-3 overall, having won nine of his last 10 appearances and five straight heading into this one. They were two of the top emerging talents in one of the deepest divisions in the UFC and everyone expected their clash in Las Vegas to be exhilarating.

And it still managed to exceed expectations.

Sanchez came out of the gate like a man possessed, putting Parisyan on the canvas in a hurry and quickly taking his back, busting him up and chasing a choke in the opening minute. Parisyan responded in kind once they returned to the feet, sweeping Sanchez to the ground and scoring with ground-and-pound of his own. That back-and-forth, give-and-take continued for the entire 15-minute affair.

Each time one man started building momentum, the other found a counter, with both men having success taking the other down and the striking exchanges running level. It was tactical and technical, featuring a bevy of impressive scrambles and grappling exchanges that carried this clash to Fight of the Year consideration.

More than 14 years later, bringing up this fight can still kick off a heated debate, as Sanchez emerged with a unanimous decision victory that many remain adamant should have went the other way.

Regardless of the verdict, this was the first — but certainly not the last — instant classic in the lengthy UFC career of Diego Sanchez and one that deserves to be talked about as frequently and fondly as the others.

UFC 95 VS. JOE STEVENSON

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/32153

2009 saw Sanchez make the decision to depart the welterweight division for the lightweight ranks, where he began his adventure in the 155-pound weight class in a main event showdown with fellow Ultimate Fighter winner Joe Stevenson at UFC 95 in London, England. No one was quite sure what to expect from a slimmed down version of Sanchez, who had always relied on pace and conditioning during his largely successful stay in the welterweight division.

It took a little before the two TUF winners really started to get after it, with Stevenson controlling the first half of the opening round with his sharp boxing. Towards the end of the frame, things started to heat up, with Stevenson calling Sanchez forward and the “Nightmare” obliging with solid strikes, and when they came out to start the second, they started to get after it a little more, with Sanchez initially taking the fight to Stevenson.

But as they settled into a rhythm, this turned into a bullfight, with Sanchez playing the matador to Stevenson’s approaching bull. Each time Stevenson would close the distance, Sanchez would attack, offering greater variety and diversity of attacks, landing the more significant blows against the former title challenger.

In his first lightweight appearance, Sanchez immediately proved that he was a contender and a potential force in the division, sweeping the scorecards against a talented veteran foe while collecting another Fight of the Night bonus for his efforts.