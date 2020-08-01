Hispanic Heritage Month: Top 5 Anthony Pettis Fights

WEC 53 VS. BENSON HENDERSON

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/88418/anthony-pettis-vs-benson-henderson-wec-53

Fine — this one took place in the little blue cage of the WEC, but there is no way that one of the most iconic highlights in MMA history wasn’t getting mentioned in this collection.

Pettis was 23 years old at the time, entering on a three-fight winning streak and brandishing a 12-1 record overall as he squared off with Henderson in the final fight in WEC history. Henderson was on an even bigger roll, having rattled off 10 straight victories, including back-to-back submission wins over Jamie Varner in a title unification bout and “Cowboy” Cerrone in his first successful title defense.

Not only was the WEC lightweight title on the line, but with the roster soon to be folded into the UFC ranks, the victor would move to the Octagon as the No. 1 contender for the UFC lightweight title, with the expectation being that a “Champion vs. Champion” clash would happen in the first half of 2011.

For nearly 24 minutes, these two were locked in a back-and-forth battle where neither man had really managed to pull ahead by a considerable margin. Most people had it deadlocked at two rounds each heading into the fifth and final round, and through the first four minutes of the frame, they remained neck-and-neck.

Then Pettis did something no one had ever seen.

As Henderson stepped away from the fence, Pettis sprinted toward it, propelled himself off the cage with his right foot and swung it around, kicking Henderson dead in the face, sending the champion down to the canvas. Pettis followed Henderson to the floor, looking to secure the finish, and while “Smooth” weathered the storm, “The Showtime Kick,” as it would quickly come to be known, had shifted the scorecards in the challenger’s favor.

Pettis took home the victory and the WEC title, and his inventiveness inside the cage became an indelible memory in the minds of every MMA fan around the globe. To this day, it remains the most creative and clutch attack I’ve ever witnessed in a championship fight.

UFC ON FOX 6 VS. DONALD CERRONE

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30093/anthony-pettis-vs-donald-cerrone-ufc-fight-night

The first time Pettis and Cerrone crossed paths came in early 2013, when both were trying to work their way into the championship mix in the UFC lightweight division.

“Showtime” had earned back-to-back victories after dropping his promotional debut, but hadn’t fought in nearly a year, while the always active “Cowboy” came in off consecutive victories over Jeremy Stephens and Melvin Guillard and having won eight of his previous nine appearances. On top of that, there was some tension between the two as Cerrone had been chasing the fight for some time and Pettis’ struggles with injuries kept the two from sharing the cage for longer than the ornery gunslinger would have liked.

They came out slinging right away, with Pettis landing a right hand early and Cerrone countering with a knee up the middle prior to “Showtime” attempting a cartwheel kick. The speed difference between the two was apparent early, as Pettis repeatedly countered Cerrone’s offerings and settled into working from the southpaw stance.

A heavy kick to the body at the three-minute mark of the opening stanza stung Cerrone, who did his best to maintain his poker face, but Pettis wasn’t fooled. He walked Cerrone down, hitting him with a lunging knee as “Cowboy” dipped his head, then propelled himself off the fence to land a knee to the other side of Cerrone’s midsection seconds later.

Another swift kick to the body followed and folded over Cerrone, bringing the fight to a close and putting Pettis back on the short list of title challengers in the 155-pound weight class.

UFC 164 VS. BENSON HENDERSON

https://ufcfightpass.com/video/30179/anthony-pettis-vs-benson-henderson-ufc-164

Every so often in sports, the stars align to create a magical moment, and this was one of those times.

After bringing down the curtain on the WEC together, Pettis and Henderson took divergent paths to the top of the UFC lightweight division, with Pettis losing his debut to Clay Guida after his immediate title shot was put on hold and Henderson collecting a trio of victories, capped by a win over Guida, before claiming the title from Frankie Edgar at UFC 144.

Having successfully defended his title three times, Henderson was originally slated to face gritty Canadian TJ Grant, while Pettis had been booked to venture down to featherweight to fight Jose Aldo before having to withdraw due to a knee injury. When Grant fell out of his fight with Henderson, the UFC tabbed Pettis to replace him in the main event of UFC 164, which just so happened to be taking place in the challenger’s hometown of Milwaukee.

Entering to a raucous ovation, Pettis made the partisan crowd at the Bradley Center go bonkers as he locked up a belly-down armbar and drew a verbal tap from Henderson prior to the close of the opening round. Henderson had been leading the dance and doing the majority of the damage to that point, and was the one to initiate the grappling exchange that ultimately led to the finishing sequence, but in that moment, Pettis showed that he had a slick submission game to go along with his flashy striking repertoire.

For the second time in his career, Pettis came through with a well-timed attack to win championship gold from his good friend and fierce rival Benson Henderson, establishing himself as the best lightweight on the planet.