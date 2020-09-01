Hispanic Heritage Month: Nate Diaz's Top 5 Fights

Today, we shift our attention to the younger member of the duo and cast the spotlight on Nate Diaz.

Like his big brother, it was clear that Diaz was going to be a long-time pro and a formidable talent early on, as he won five of his first six fights and challenged Hermes Franca for the WEC lightweight title in his seventh professional appearance. He was then part of the incredible cast on Season 5 of The Ultimate Fighter, starring alongside divisional staples like Gray Maynard, Joe Lauzon, Cole Miller, and Rob Emerson, working his way to the finals, where he would defeat Manny Gamburyan to win the lightweight competition.

From that point forward, the younger Diaz was a “can’t miss” attraction in the UFC — a fighter with fluid boxing, slick submissions, a bottomless gas tank, and swagger for days who would go on to craft countless memorable performances and some of the most iconic moments in UFC history.

Here’s a closer look at five efforts that stand out the most from the 14-year UFC career of Nathan Diaz.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT 13 VS. KURT PELLEGRINO

If we’re talking about iconic performances and memorable moments in the career of Nate Diaz, this one has to be included.

The upstart from Stockton had earned consecutive first-round submission wins to begin working his way up the ladder in the lightweight division, while the gritty Pellegrino was 12-3 overall and coming off a second-round knockout win over Alberto Crane following a loss to Joe Stevenson, who went on to challenge for the lightweight belt in his very next appearance.

Both men believed they were the better jiu-jitsu player and had the superior submission skills, and they squared off to determine who was right.

Pellegrino took Diaz down and took his back almost immediately, controlling the 22-year-old on the canvas and crashing home heavy ground-and-pound for the vast majority of the first round. Diaz got back to his feet and started leading the action in the final minute of the frame and came out looking to strike to start the second.

Pellegrino dumped him onto his back less than a minute into the round and got back to roughing Diaz up from top position, climbing into his guard. Diaz started working off his back, hunting for a kimura that Pellegrino sniffed out from a mile away. Pellegrino stayed sticky on Diaz even as they returned to their feet and Diaz hit a solid throw.

But as they worked back to their feet, Diaz emerged as the aggressor, prompting Pellegrino to scoop up a single leg and dump the recent Ultimate Fighter winner to the canvas. As soon as Diaz’s back hit the mat, he threw up a triangle choke and began celebrating immediately, raising his arms in victory before offering the now infamous “Diaz Double Bird Salute” that every MMA fan has seen a thousand times over.

After a slight readjustment, Pellegrino tapped and Diaz secured the biggest victory of his young career.

UFC 141 VS. DONALD CERRONE

The 2011 campaign was a strange one for Diaz, as he began the year as a welterweight on a two-fight winning streak after posting impressive victories over Rory Markham and Marcus Davis at UFC 111 and UFC 118, respectively. But consecutive losses to Dong Hyun Kim and Rory MacDonald sent him back to lightweight, where he rebounded with a terrific first-round finish of Takanori Gomi, instantly re-establishing himself as a contender in the 155-pound ranks and setting up this showdown with Cerrone.

“Cowboy” was cruising at the time, having won each of his first four UFC appearances and six straight overall, including back-to-back first-round finishes of Charles Oliveira and Dennis Siver.

The brash Diaz and the ornery Cerrone got under each other’s skin in the build to the fight, with Diaz knocking Cerrone’s trademark cowboy hat off his head during one of their face-offs during fight week, but when it was time to get down to business, it was one-way traffic headed in Cerrone’s direction.

A notorious slow starter, “Cowboy” raced across the cage, swinging wildly and missing, which made it clear that Diaz’s pre-fight antics had rankled him. Diaz slipped the punch, secured the clinch and took the fight to Cerrone from then on, drowning him with his patented volume and pressure.

Cerrone looked bewildered and has admitted that he was completely overwhelmed and thrown off his game by Diaz, who saved the best performance of his career for his most high profile fight to date as he continued a towards the top of the lightweight division that resulted in a title shot two fights later.