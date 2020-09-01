Hispanic Heritage Month: Family And Love Drive Chris Gutierrez

Now knowing his history on the pitch, it’s easy to understand how he got so good with his kicks in MMA, and he should take solace in the fact that he’s competing on the highest level of this sport. It’s just a reminder that there’s no shame in not being able to take his game to the next level to become a pro soccer player.

“I could tell you a lot of things,” Gutierrez begins in response. “But telling you I was a slouch in soccer, I'd be lying.”

We both laugh. Okay, let me re-phrase that. Maybe he just peaked too soon.

“Exactly,” he said. “I like to think so. My brother made it on a semi-pro team down in Ecuador and when we went down to Colombia, we got scouted and stuff like that, but we were too young. I was 14-15 at the time, and my brother was 15-16, so we were way too young.”

All’s well that ends well for “El Guapo,” a bantamweight on the rise who has gone 3-1-1 in the UFC since his debut in 2018. It’s been a good run thus far for the 29-year-old, who is coming off an August draw with Cody Durden, but the work’s not done yet, and that work ethic is something he learned from his parents Jorge and Gladis.