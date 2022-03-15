Hindsight Is 20/20 For Kollin Moore | UFC Fight Pass

His freshman year, he shared the podium with a face on Mizzou’s wrestling Mt. Rushmore, J’Den Cox, and a face on Penn State’s wrestling Mt. Rushmore, Bo Nickal, in his junior year, two three-time National champions that scoring points on alone wasn’t exactly an easy ask.

Heading into Moore’s senior year it was safe to say few wrestlers in the weight class were more battle-tested and primed for Nationals quite like Moore. There wasn’t even really a dream scenario matchup in the division. Sure, there was a number two-ranked wrestler going into the National Championship, but there was no immediately visible kryptonite for Moore.

“I know Noah Adams was the number two-ranked kid in the country,” Moore said. “We hadn’t wrestled up to that point, but besides that I had wrestled most people in that bracket multiple times and he was probably the only one I hadn’t. He was also undefeated that year, the number two seed. I guess he was probably the one I was looking forward to wrestling the most just to see, you know, what I could do and how that match was going to go.”

Just as the opportunity was about to arise, the door was slammed shut.