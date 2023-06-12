Highly Skilled Middleweights Sean Strickland And Abus Magomedov Lock Horns At UFC APEX.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STRICKLAND vs. MAGOMEDOV will take place Saturday, July 1 at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The entire card will be available on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ in English and Spanish, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT and the prelims beginning at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT.

Strickland (26-5, fighting out of Corona, Calif.) steps into his fifth UFC main event as he looks to reinsert his name into the division’s Top 5 with a strong outing. The Octagon veteran holds victories over top contenders Nassourdine Imavov, Jack Hermansson, and Uriah Hall. Strickland now sets out with the intention of halting rising star Magomedov.

Magomedov (25-4-1, fighting out of Dusseldorf, Germany) aims on securing the biggest win of his career by defeating a Top 10 ranked opponent. Dangerous in all facets of MMA, Magomedov delivered a 20-second knockout of Dustin Stoltzfus in his UFC debut. He now looks to deliver a statement victory in his first UFC main event.

Top-ranked contender Ismagulov (24-2, fighting out of Orenburg, Russia by way of Almaty, Kazakhstan) intends on securing a strong win and position himself for a big second half of 2023. Ismagulov’s elite skills have led him to victories against the likes of Guram Kutateladze, Rafael Alves, and Thiago Moisés thus far, and he plans on sending a message to the division by stopping Dawson in impressive fashion.

Dawson (19-1-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) returns to action looking to secure his first victory of the year. A versatile competitor, he has delivered highlight reel finishes against formidable opponents such as Mark Madsen, Jared Gordon, and Leonardo Santos. Dawson now looks to display a show stealing performance against Ismagulov.

