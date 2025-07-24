Highly Anticipated Featherweight Clash Between (#3) Diego Lopes And (#10) Jean Silva Headlines Noche UFC On September 13

Media members wishing to apply for NOCHE UFC: LOPES vs. SILVA fight week credentials may sign up here.

Former featherweight title challenger and Mexico resident Lopes (26-7, fighting out of Puebla, México by way of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) sets out to secure another highlight-reel victory. A well rounded athlete, he has proven he can finish anyone, anywhere in victories over Sodiq Yusuff, Pat Sabatini and Gavin Tucker. Lopes now aims to defend his spot in the divisional rankings by becoming the first man to defeat Silva in the UFC.

Silva (16-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) aims to earn the biggest victory of his career and vault himself into the championship conversation. A fan favorite for his all-action fighting style, Silva has finished an impressive 15 of his 16 wins, including those over Bryce Mitchell, Melsik Baghdasaryan and Drew Dober. He now intends to keep his momentum going by taking out Lopes in dominant fashion.

Mexican-American Suarez (11-1, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) returns to the Octagon looking to deliver another statement performance. One of the most credentialed grapplers in MMA, Suarez has become a top contender at 115 pounds by defeating former UFC champions Jessica Andrade, Carla Esparza and Alexa Grasso. She now sets forth to put her submission skills to the test against Lemos and solidify her position at the top of the division.

Lemos (15-4-1, fighting out of Para, Brazil) competes for the second time in 2025 aiming to break into the Top 5 rankings. A powerful striker with the most knockdowns landed in UFC strawweight history (6), she has worked her way up the divisional ladder with notable victories over Iasmin Lucindo, Mackenzie Dern and Marina Rodriguez. Lemos now has her sights set on earning another post-fight bonus by finishing Suarez.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on additional bouts for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are live and subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.