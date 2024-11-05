High-Stakes Welterweight Matchup Between Ian Machado Garry And Joaquin Buckley Headlines UFC Return to Tampa

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY vs BUCKLEY will take place Saturday, December 14 at Amalie Arena. The prelims will be simulcast on ESPNNEWS and ESPN+ in English and Spanish beginning at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. The main card will be simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN2 and ESPN+ starting at 10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT. The full card will also air on ESPN Desportes.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: MACHADO GARRY vs. BUCKLEY will also serve as UFC’s annual “Fight Like Hell” night, which honors the legacy of Stuart Scott, the late ESPN sportscaster, by raising funds and awareness for the V Foundation’s Stuart Scott Memorial Cancer Research Fund. The telecast will include vignettes of UFC athletes who have been impacted personally by cancer, either directly or through family or friends who have suffered from the disease.

Undefeated Machado Garry (15-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland by way of Belo Horizonte, Brazil) aims to impress in his first UFC main event. Widely considered one of the top prospects in any division, he holds victories over Michael Page, Geoff Neal and Neil Magny. Machado Garry now intends to retain his perfect record with a statement victory over Buckley.

Buckley (20-6, fighting out of St. Louis, Mo.) has been on fire since returning to the welterweight division in 2023. Owner of some of the most impressive knockouts in UFC history, Buckley is currently on a five-fight win streak, including victories over Stephen Thompson, Nursulton Ruziboev and Vicente Luque. He now seeks to knock Machado Garry from the ranks of the unbeaten in his first UFC main event.

Grappling ace Dern (14-5, fighting out of Huntington Beach, Calif.) has her sights set on breaking into the Top 5 by becoming the first person to submit Ribas. A multiple-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion, she has showed off her skills in wins against Loopy Godinez, Angela Hill and Nina Nunes. Dern now plans to even the score with Ribas by delivering another exciting Octagon appearance.

Ribas (12-5, fighting out of Varginha, Minas Gerais, Brazil) looks to end the year with a highlight-reel victory. Currently ranked in both the UFC strawweight and flyweight divisions, Ribas has proven herself as one of the best in the world with victories over Luana Pinheiro, Viviane Araujo and Virna Jandiroba. She now sets out to show that her 2019 win over Dern was no fluke.

