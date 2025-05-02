High-Stakes Flyweight Matchup Between Erin Blanchfield And Maycee Barber Headlines At UFC APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs. BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET followed by the main card, also airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.

Blanchfield (13-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, N.J.) looks to deliver a statement and secure her first shot at UFC gold. Still only 25 years old, Blanchfield has become one of the top contenders at 125 pounds by defeating former UFC champions Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade. She now sets forth to halt Barber’s momentum and win in emphatic fashion.

Dana White’s Contender Series signee Barber (14-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) makes her long-awaited return to action. A staple in the flyweight division, Barber has made a name for herself by dominating formidable opponents such as Katlyn Cerminara, Amanda Ribas, and Andrea Lee. With her sights now set on Blanchfield, Barber plans to become the clear No. 1 contender.

Perennial top lightweight contender Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) makes his first Octagon appearance of 2025. An elite grappler, Gamrot rose through the 155-pound ranks with impressive performances against Rafael Dos Anjos, Arman Tsarukyan and Jeremy Stephens. He now intends to make an example of Klein and turn his attention back towards the Top 5 of the division.

Klein (23-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) intends on delivering his best performance yet to secure the biggest win of his career. A well-rounded competitor with nine wins by knockout and eight by submission, he is currently on a seven-fight unbeaten streak that includes victories over Ignacio Bahamondes, Thiago Moises and Roosevelt Roberts. Klein now aims to vault into the rankings for the first time by taking out Gamrot.

Additional bouts on the card include:

