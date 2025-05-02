High-Stakes Flyweight Matchup Between Erin Blanchfield And Maycee Barber Headlines At UFC APEX

UFC® returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling bout between top flyweights, as No. 3 ranked contender Erin Blanchfield faces off against No. 4 Maycee Barber. Also on the card, No. 7 ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot meets rising star Ludovit Klein.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT: BLANCHFIELD vs. BARBER takes place Saturday, May 31 in Las Vegas and will be available on ESPN+ (English and Spanish). The prelims will air at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET followed by the main card, also airing on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET.
Blanchfield (13-2, fighting out of Elmwood Park, N.J.) looks to deliver a statement and secure her first shot at UFC gold. Still only 25 years old, Blanchfield has become one of the top contenders at 125 pounds by defeating former UFC champions Rose Namajunas and Jéssica Andrade. She now sets forth to halt Barber’s momentum and win in emphatic fashion.
Dana White’s Contender Series signee Barber (14-2, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) makes her long-awaited return to action. A staple in the flyweight division, Barber has made a name for herself by dominating formidable opponents such as Katlyn Cerminara, Amanda Ribas, and Andrea Lee. With her sights now set on Blanchfield, Barber plans to become the clear No. 1 contender.
Perennial top lightweight contender Gamrot (24-3, 1 NC, fighting out of Poznan, Poland) makes his first Octagon appearance of 2025. An elite grappler, Gamrot rose through the 155-pound ranks with impressive performances against Rafael Dos Anjos, Arman Tsarukyan and Jeremy Stephens. He now intends to make an example of Klein and turn his attention back towards the Top 5 of the division.
Klein (23-4-1, fighting out of Nove Zamky, Slovakia) intends on delivering his best performance yet to secure the biggest win of his career. A well-rounded competitor with nine wins by knockout and eight by submission, he is currently on a seven-fight unbeaten streak that includes victories over Ignacio Bahamondes, Thiago Moises and Roosevelt Roberts. Klein now aims to vault into the rankings for the first time by taking out Gamrot.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Welterweight action sees Billy Ray Goff (9-3, fighting out of Groton, Conn.) take on SeokHyeon Ko (11-2, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)
- Dustin Jacoby (20-9-1, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) meets Bruno Lopes (14-1, fighting out of Milwaukee, Wisc.) in a battle of light heavyweight veterans
- Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Zachary Reese (8-2, fighting out of Houston, Texas by way of Shiner, Texas) and Duško Todorović (12-5, fighting out of Belgrade, Serbia) compete at middleweight
- Jafel Filho(16-3, fighting out of Sento Sé, Bahia, Brazil) and Allan Nascimento (20-6, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) are set for flyweight action
- Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1, fighting out of Philadelphia, Penn.) locks horns with Andreas Gustaffson (11-2, fighting out of Västerås, Sweden) at welterweight
- No. 3 ranked bantamweight contender Ketlen Vieira (14-5, fighting out of Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil) collides with No. 5 Macy Chiasson (14-2, fighting out of Springfield, Ill.)
- Ramiz Brahimaj (11-5, fighting out of Dallas, Texas by way of the Bronx, N.Y.) clashes with Dana White’s Contender Series signee Oban Elliott (12-2, fighting out of Merthyr Tydfil, Wales) at welterweight
- Lightweights Kurt Holobaugh (22-9, 1 NC, fighting out of Amite, La.) and Jordan Leavitt (11-3, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.) lock horns
- MarQuel Mederos (10-1, fighting out of Englewood, Colo.) aims to deliver another signature performance when he faces Bolaji Oki (9-2, fighting out of Brussels, Belgium) in a lightweight bout
- Rayanne Dos Santos (14-8, fighting out of Belém, Pará, Brazil) battles Alice Ardelean (9-7, fighting out of Birmingham, England) at strawweight
For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.