HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT BOUT BETWEEN (#5) ALJAMAIN STERLING AND (#7) YOUSSEF ZALAL HEADLINES AT META APEX

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STERLING vs ZALAL takes place Saturday, April 25th in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will air at 2 pm PT / 5 pm ET, followed by the main card airing at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET. All bouts will stream live on Paramount+.

UFC FIGHT NIGHT: STERLING vs ZALAL tickets will go on sale Friday, March 27 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Ticket sales are limited to eight (8) per person. UFC Fight Club members will have the opportunity to purchase tickets Wednesday, March 25 at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT via the website www.ufcfightclub.com. A special Internet ticket pre-sale will be available to UFC newsletter subscribers Thursday, March 26 starting at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT. To access this presale, users must register for the UFC newsletter through UFC.com.

Sterling (25-5, fighting out of Uniondale, N.Y.) makes his first appearance of the 2026 season looking to make a statement. A former UFC bantamweight champion, Sterling has etched his name in the history books by dominating and defeating impressive names such as Henry Cejudo, T.J. Dillashaw, and Brian Ortega. He now looks to halt Zalal’s momentum and further his goal of capturing a second division title.

Zalal (18-5-1, fighting out of Casablanca, Morocco by way of Englewood, Colo.) looks to deliver a shutout performance. Since stepping inside the Octagon, Zalal has earned his spot in the rankings by delivering strong wins against Josh Emmett, Calvin Kattar, and Jack Shore. Zalal now sets his sights on Sterling as he plans to secure the biggest win of his career and take out a former champion.

Dumont (13-2, fighting out of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil) returns to action aiming to steal the show. The Brazilian has made a name for herself across two divisions by taking out noteworthy opponents including former champion Germaine de Randamie, Irene Aldana, and Ketlen Vieira. She now looks to further solidify her spot in the top of the 135-pounds rankings by defeating rising contender Edwards.

Edwards (17-6, fighting out of Panama City, Panama) sets out to secure a fifth straight victory. Joining the UFC when she was 26 years old, Edwards has grown into a full-fledged veteran and fierce competitor, delivering finishes against Nora Cornolle, Priscila Cachoeira, and Chelsea Chandler. Edwards now turns her attention to Dumont as she looks to deliver another highlight finish and break into the division’s Top 5.

Additional bouts on the card include:

For the latest information on bout announcements and additional information for this event, please visit www.ufc.com. All bouts are subject to change. Please click here to apply for the event.

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