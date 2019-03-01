Herrig vs Xiaonan added To UFC 238

In previously announced UFC 238 bouts, Valentina Shevchenko defends her UFC women's flyweight title for the first time against Jessica Eye, Tatiana Suarez battles Nina Ansaroff and Katlyn Chookagian faces Joanne Calderwood.

A Chicago native, veteran strawweight contender Felice Herrig makes her first start at home since July 2016, when she won Performance of the Night honors for her submission of Kailin Curran. This June, the "Lil' Bulldog" defends her home turf against Beijing's Yan, who has won all three of her UFC bouts since debuting in the Octagon in 2017.