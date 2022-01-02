Heroic High School Wrestler On Meeting Dana White

Car trouble is one of the most inconvenient issues a person can have, but former high school wrestler Canaan Bower recalls how it led him to save two lives almost two years ago.

“I was driving up the street to work on my truck,” Bower explains. “I stopped at the gas station. My town is a small town, and there’s only two gas stations across the street from each other. There’s a Chucky’s gas station and a Circle K. I was at the Circle K, and I went inside, got my drink and my gas, and when I came outside, I hear screaming across the street. As I was walking to my truck, I looked over to see what was going on and I saw that there was a lady with a baby in her arms running away from this guy behind her.”

Springing into action, Bower got in his truck and drove across the street. Without taking a second to think about his next move Bower, sprinted into the gas station where the commotion had moved to.

“I wasn’t thinking about it much,” Bower said. “My body was getting in the truck and going over there whether my mind said to or not to. If I was thinking, I probably would have said maybe I should just call the cops, it’s none of my business, but my body just took my over there, and when I got there I knew someone needed help and that’s all I had on my mind.”