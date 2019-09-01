Hernandez Plans To Teach Shore A Lesson

“One of the beauties of being out here is that you have zero distractions,” said Hernandez from Thailand before making the trip to Denmark. “You have training twice a day, six times a week, and you're really off by yourself. Of course you make friends, but a lot of it is being here by yourself, you get to focus, and you really get some good training over here with all the partners that fly in from all over the world. Everybody's really high-level, everybody's really cool here and so far I think that I made the right decision.”

Well, 7am interviews could be distracting, but Hernandez was just fine with it. As for the final verdict on UFC 239, he has no regrets about battling a fighter on the verge of the top 15 on less than a week’s notice.

“I really don't care who the opponent would have been; I'm always ready to fight and I always feel like I have such good training partners and such good coaches that it really doesn't matter who you put me up against, I think I'm gonna give everybody a run for their money,” he said. “Unfortunately, I wasn't able to get the win at UFC 239 but I think I was able to showcase my experience and what I bring to the table. I'm looking to showcase more of it and hopefully get the win this time around at UFC Copenhagen.”

Sounds like this Hernandez kid doesn’t get rattled by much, does he? He owes that to a fight career built with no shortcuts.

“I come from California where it's just a death row of killers that I've fought,” he said. “I have not had an easy fight since starting my career.”

He doesn’t expect one this Saturday either. But if pressed, he believes he’s got enough lessons from losing to last him a while. This time, he won’t be satisfied with anything but his first UFC victory.

“I think it's a great matchup and maybe they're bringing me in to lose, but we're gonna give him hell and we're gonna come out with the win.”