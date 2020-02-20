Hermansson, Weidman Set For OKC Main Event

Chris Weidman returns to 185 pounds to square off with Jack Hermansson in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City.
Feb. 20, 2020
Former world champion Chris Weidman returns to the middleweight division on May 2 to face dangerous contender Jack "The Joker" Hermansson in the main event of UFC Fight Night at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Owner of wins over Anderson Silva, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort and Kelvin Gastelum over the course of his storied career, Weidman believes he has another title run in him, and it starts when he faces Norway's Hermansson, whose recent body of work has seen him defeat the likes of "Jacare" Souza, David Branch and Gerald Meerschaert.