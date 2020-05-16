Hermansson vs Vettori: Fight By Fight Preview

OVINCE SAINT PREUX VS. JAMAHAL HILL

It’s “Veteran vs. Prospect” in the light heavyweight division as long-time fixture Ovince Saint Preux squares off with Contender Series graduate Jamahal Hill in this 205-pound affair.

Now in his eighth year on the UFC roster, Saint Preux remains one of the veteran litmus tests in the light heavyweight division; the kind of stalwart hopefuls need to beat in order to break into the rankings and start moving towards the Top 10. In his last two appearances in the division, “OSP” has dispatched relative newcomers Michal Oleksiejczuk and Alonzo Menifield, earning a Performance of the Night bonus for each effort.

After earning a UFC contract with an impressive second-round stoppage victory at the UFC Apex last summer, Hill scored a decision win over Darko Stosic in January and then delivered blistering first-round finish of Klidson Abreu in May that was later overturned to a no contest. Now 7-0, 1 NC overall, “Sweet Dreams” looks to continue his ascent up the light heavyweight ladder by taking out one of the longest tenured fighters in the division.

What makes this such a compelling matchup is what makes all of Saint Preux’s fights intriguing: he’s a powerful athlete with an awkward style and an ability to finish in a number of unique ways. He’s a difficult riddle to solve and has been in there with most of the top fighters in the division over the course of his career, so if Hill is able to step into the Octagon and secure a victory on Saturday night, you come away with a clear indication of where he fits in the division at the moment and know he’s one to watch heading into 2021.

MONTANA DE LA ROSA VS. TAILA SANTOS

Flyweights looking to move up the rankings just a couple of weeks after the champion retained her title clash here as TUF 26’s Montana De La Rosa squares off with promising Brazilian Taila Santos.

De La Rosa steps in for Maryna Moroz three months to the day after losing to Viviane Araujo, who was, ironically, herself a replacement for Moroz. Now 11-6 overall, De La Rosa has dropped two of her last three following a three-fight winning streak, but is the type of young, talented competitor that could take a major leap forward in her development at any point. A solid all-around athlete with a strong ground game, De La Rosa has only ever lost to quality competition and remains a promising fighter to track in the 125-pound weight class.

RELATED: Montana De La Rosa Is Coming Into Her Own As A Fighter

Santos impressed on the All-Brazilian edition of the Contender Series in the summer of 2018 but came out on the unhappy side of a split decision result in her promotional debut six months later. Following a lengthy layoff brought on by injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, the 27-year-old returned in July, securing her first UFC victory by posting a unanimous decision win over Molly McCann.

Although a fight between Santos and Moroz would have been entertaining, this matchup carries a little more divisional significance as De La Rosa currently resides in the rankings and has been a Top 15 fixture since the division’s launch. Santos is 16-1 for her career, but has faced limited competition outside of her two prior UFC appearances, so this pairing should further establish where she stands in the divisional hierarchy at the moment, while affording De La Rosa the opportunity to potentially knock off a promising prospect before the year is out.